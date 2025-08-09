New FANTASTIC FOUR Silver Surfer Trailer Released; Writer Outlines Changes From Original Script - SPOILERS

Though Marvel Studios' marketing does usually get a bit more spoiler-y when a movie has been in theaters for more than a couple of weeks, they've really taken it up a notch with the recent promo material for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This latest trailer focuses on the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), and features moments from pretty much all of the character's scenes, including her conversations with Johnny Storm, her attempt to get hold of Sue and Reed's unborn child during the standout space chase set piece, and the flashback to her life as Shalla-Bal before she became the Herald of Galactus.

We also have some quotes from writer Eric Pearson, who outlined certain Silver Surfer plot points and scenes from his original script that didn't make the final cut during an interview with THR.

"In my drafts, there’s a lot more Johnny-Surfer flirtation, or one-way flirtation. It was all him, but endearing. And it’s such an interesting thing when you put the cuts together. There’s so much less of it. Perhaps that’s all you needed for her to be touched by his affection for her and how far he was going to go to save the planet. That emotional gamut is a cool thing. You can’t solve everything with science."

"We talked about her a little bit like Spock, too," he went on. "To save everyone she loved, she’s locked into this emotionless way. She’s physically undefeatable. Let’s emotionally compromise her and give all the messages from her home planet and then contrast that with all the other people who’ve been crying out for mercy. Thank God for Julia Garner. Her scream of a million planets is so awesome.

I remember the last version that I did, she went away and had her moment of, “I’m not right for this anymore.” And Johnny comes and talks to her. They did it in space in the final movie, but I remember always thinking it should be like Tahiti or something where she’s just actually sitting on the surfboard, like a surfer. We talked about her planet as mostly being a water planet. And just to have her be like, “Yeah, this kind of reminds me of home in a way.” I mean, I might’ve just been trying to add on too many layers of connection to Earth or to give her more of an excuse to want to come in and save the day at the end.

We have heard that Marvel does plan to do more with Garner's take on the Sentinel of the Spaceways, but that doesn't mean we won't also see Norrin Radd make his MCU debut at some point.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

