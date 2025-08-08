Fired THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano Settles Lucasfilm/Disney Lawsuit - Cara Dune Could Return!

It sounds like Cara Dune could return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Disney and Lucasfilm have settled a lawsuit from former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, who had accused the studios of discrimination and wrongful termination after being fired from the Disney+ Star Wars series back in 2021.

Carano, who played Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) loyal ally Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the show, was let go by Lucasfilm for sharing what were deemed to be a series of "abhorrent" social media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," said Lucasfilm's statement at the time. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The former MMA fighter's posts had been the source of controversy for quite some time before the studio took action, but inferring that being a Republican today is comparable to being Jewish during the Holocaust appeared to be the final straw for Disney.

Somewhat ironically after the reaction to Carano's more incendiary posts, she believes it was actually her decision to add the words “Boop/bop/beep” to her social media profiles after being asked to support trans rights by listing her pronouns that landed her in the most hot water and ultimately lead to her release.

Does this mean we could see Cara Dune in a future Star Wars project?

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” Lucasfilm said in a statement. “We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

The details of the settlement were not disclosed, but it certainly sounds like the door might be open for Carano to reprise the role should she decide to do so.

Carano shared the following to X in response to the news.

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return.

I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me. Yes, I’m smiling."