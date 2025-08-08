Fired THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano Settles Lucasfilm/Disney Lawsuit - Cara Dune Could Return!

Disney/Lucasfilm has settled a lawsuit from former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, who had accused the studios of discrimination and wrongful termination...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

It sounds like Cara Dune could return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Disney and Lucasfilm have settled a lawsuit from former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, who had accused the studios of discrimination and wrongful termination after being fired from the Disney+ Star Wars series back in 2021.

Carano, who played Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) loyal ally Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the show, was let go by Lucasfilm for sharing what were deemed to be a series of "abhorrent" social media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," said Lucasfilm's statement at the time. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The former MMA fighter's posts had been the source of controversy for quite some time before the studio took action, but inferring that being a Republican today is comparable to being Jewish during the Holocaust appeared to be the final straw for Disney.

Somewhat ironically after the reaction to Carano's more incendiary posts, she believes it was actually her decision to add the words “Boop/bop/beep” to her social media profiles after being asked to support trans rights by listing her pronouns that landed her in the most hot water and ultimately lead to her release.

Does this mean we could see Cara Dune in a future Star Wars project?

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” Lucasfilm said in a statement. “We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

The details of the settlement were not disclosed, but it certainly sounds like the door might be open for Carano to reprise the role should she decide to do so.

Carano shared the following to X in response to the news.

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return. 

I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me. Yes, I’m smiling."

1 2
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/8/2025, 2:17 PM
This is Disney appeasing the ring-wing cabal before they can sink their teeth into this as propaganda for their culture war. You will never actually see Gina Carano in a Disney production again.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 2:21 PM
@foreverintheway - thats the most likely outcome...at the very least Carano got a fat Paycheck for her unjustified firing and Disney remains in His self inflicted Road to irrelevancy
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/8/2025, 2:25 PM
@foreverintheway - somehow Cara dune has died
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 2:27 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:29 PM
@foreverintheway - So Disney settled a case they could win to appease a political group? That seems unlikely.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 2:49 PM
@DarthOmega - unjustified firing an union actor....they were clearly losing....i mean they were protected by the óptics of the last administration, but this was a Lost cause the moment Trump came back
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/8/2025, 2:53 PM
@foreverintheway - we saw Gunn return to Disney even though his posts that got him in trouble were WAY worse than what Carano posted.

Of course, Gunn is politically on the left so maybe that was Disney cutting him a break.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:56 PM
@Malatrova15 - They got a lot of mileage out of those optics. But it was paper thin to anyone who actually followed it. They needed something to get rid of an outspoken conservative, and I guess that was good enough. She's better than Disney. I hope she really learns to act and flourishes in the future. Not with lame ass Daily Wire, or Disney. But I'd hate to see her career ruined over this lame culture war that seemingly has no end.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 8/8/2025, 2:18 PM
Bit late with this news
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 2:19 PM
WE ARE SO BACK!!!!! @NOTSOvisionary get in here my man!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/8/2025, 2:47 PM
@Malatrova15 - finally
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:21 PM
I was hoping for discovery, but hey a happy ending is a happy ending. Congratulations Gina.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 2:39 PM
@DarthOmega - They for sure didn't want discovery but man I would have loved to see it
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/8/2025, 2:41 PM
@DarthOmega - I'm guessing this was a big part of why they settled. Disney would have had to release all kinds of information that they probably don't want out there.

Also, they likely knew they weren't going to win, or at best, knew it would drag out and cost a lot of money.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:43 PM
@Wahhvacado - Lot of skeletons in that closet. Disney knew better. As far as acting goes... Let's say Gina made Gal Gadot look like Meryl Streep, but I think her firing was an overreaction.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:46 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Disney attempted to block discovery in Gina's lawsuit. After their motion to dismiss the case was denied on July 24, 2024, Disney requested permission to immediately appeal that decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and sought to delay all discovery while the appeal was pending. On October 16, 2024
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/8/2025, 2:21 PM
Gina was always right
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/8/2025, 2:22 PM
@IronMan616 - About what?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:28 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/8/2025, 2:29 PM
@DarthOmega - Go on.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 2:30 PM
@Lisa89 - about His análogy on Israel inflicting to other people the same atrocities they suffered generations algo.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/8/2025, 2:33 PM
@Malatrollva - Why not try typing with your fingers instead of your nose? I believe you will be pleased with the results.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:40 PM
@Lisa89 - Because Disney and people who can't stand Conservatives claimed she made an antisemitic post. This was her post.

User Comment Image

That's not antisemitism. It's using an example of where demonization can ultimately lead. Gina was fired because she was an outspoken conservative. An outspoken liberal like Pedro can literally call half the country Nazis and get more work. A conservative woman points out one of the ugliest moments in world history and how it got to that point and she was fired.

Was she right? All you have to do is not be a liberal and you get tarred and feathered. Half this country are seen as evil just because they voted differently than the other half. Seems like demonizing a group of people you don't know is alive and well.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 2:44 PM
@Lisa89 - you can always answer to the argument or accept defeat
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/8/2025, 2:48 PM
@Lisa89 - About taking her words out of context. Her post wasn't anti sematic, she didn't compare anyone to Nazis, she wasn't hateful, all she was saying was to be careful not to turn on each other.

Pedro on the other hand called Trump supporters Nazis and nothing was done about it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/8/2025, 2:53 PM
@DarthOmega - Yes. Demonizing immigrants is alive and well.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:58 PM
@Lisa89 - Also your neighbors. Yes, it turns out demonizing a group of people you don't understand is exactly what her post was about.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/8/2025, 2:58 PM
@DarthOmega - funny thing is, it's the Hollywood far left's fault that Trump was elected president ... twice.
The rest of the country finally got sick of their sh1t (demonizing the right who doesn't agree with them) and said, "oh yeah? Well take this Trump-sized middle finger and let's see what happens!"
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/8/2025, 2:22 PM
Let's hope not.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 8/8/2025, 2:24 PM
Good for her.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 2:25 PM
User Comment Image

We don't need more mid acting in mid Star Wars
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 2:30 PM
@Wahhvacado - i Hope that means to forget the Rey saga as a whole
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 2:37 PM
@Malatrova15 - I have no interest in going any further in time with Star Wars. I want Old Republic with a proper saga, a great team to write both the movies and the over arching story and no Kathleen Kennedy
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 2:50 PM
@Wahhvacado - I think KK hates that era, but she does borrow from it. If she leaves Lucasfilm we could finally see a proper film set in that era. They are just leaving money on the table not tapping into it. Fingers crossed
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/8/2025, 3:01 PM
@Wahhvacado - I wanna see the epic battle between Darth Vader and Dark Helmet materialize!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 3:02 PM
@lazlodaytona - There are a few AI users in here that can probably make that happen
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/8/2025, 2:25 PM
Good for her, don't care for the character she plays but her firing was bullshit so Disney deserves to take it up the ass for that.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/8/2025, 2:27 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

I could not agree more.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 8/8/2025, 2:26 PM
"perfect her craft"

Sure. Is her craft carpentry? That would explain her wooden acting.

Congrats on the settlement, I guess. Looking forward to seeing her make everything she's in just tiny bit worse.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/8/2025, 2:38 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - I guess you'd be the expert on wood working.
1 2

