THE BOYS Season 5 Trailer Reveals That Homelander Is On A Quest For Immortality

Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Boys Season 5, and Homelander is on the hunt for immortality as Billy Butcher and company set out to find V1 before he does. That's the original version of Compound V, and would make Homelander unstoppable.

We also see the villain thaw out his father, Soldier Boy, who he hopes will help him prepare America for his impending "ascension."

Gen V's Jaz Sinclair and London Thor make an appearance, as they can be seen alongside Starlight. Billy, meanwhile, hopes to save the world from an immortal Homelander but is having to grapple with his newfound powers and a cancerous tumour.

While we're expecting The Boys Season 5 to veer from the comics, the trailer ends with Homelander sitting in the Oval Office with a twisted grin on his face, a hint perhaps that the final battle will take place there.

This seems like a pretty good indication that The Boys won't shy away from politics when it returns, something that's been a turn-off for those on both sides of the fence in recent years.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

Season 5 of the multi-Emmy Award-winning The Boys will premiere on April 8, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in "the unforgettable, epic series finale" on May 20.