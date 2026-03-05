THE BOYS Season 5 Trailer Reveals That Homelander Is On A Quest For Immortality

THE BOYS Season 5 Trailer Reveals That Homelander Is On A Quest For Immortality

A trailer for The Boys Season 5 finds Homelander on a quest to find V1, a version of Compound V that's capable of granting the twisted leader of The Seven immortality and unlimited power.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2026 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Boys Season 5, and Homelander is on the hunt for immortality as Billy Butcher and company set out to find V1 before he does. That's the original version of Compound V, and would make Homelander unstoppable.

We also see the villain thaw out his father, Soldier Boy, who he hopes will help him prepare America for his impending "ascension."

Gen V's Jaz Sinclair and London Thor make an appearance, as they can be seen alongside Starlight. Billy, meanwhile, hopes to save the world from an immortal Homelander but is having to grapple with his newfound powers and a cancerous tumour. 

While we're expecting The Boys Season 5 to veer from the comics, the trailer ends with Homelander sitting in the Oval Office with a twisted grin on his face, a hint perhaps that the final battle will take place there. 

This seems like a pretty good indication that The Boys won't shy away from politics when it returns, something that's been a turn-off for those on both sides of the fence in recent years. 

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. 

Season 5 of the multi-Emmy Award-winning The Boys will premiere on April 8, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in "the unforgettable, epic series finale" on May 20. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
THE BOYS Season 5 Posters Tease One Final Clash Between Homelander And Billy Butcher
Related:

THE BOYS Season 5 Posters Tease One Final Clash Between Homelander And Billy Butcher
THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Says Season 5 Will Feature [SPOILERS] Right From The Get-Go
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Says Season 5 Will Feature "[SPOILERS] Right From The Get-Go"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder