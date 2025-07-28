EYES OF WAKANDA Trailer And Posters Introduce The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New Iron Fist

EYES OF WAKANDA Trailer And Posters Introduce The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New Iron Fist

Marvel Animation has released an epic new trailer and set of character posters for its upcoming Black Panther prequel, Eyes of Wakanda. With that, we have a first look at the MCU's new Iron Fist...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Following its exciting unveiling at Annecy International Animation Festival last month, Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda will be available for fans to enjoy on Disney+ earlier than anticipated.

As we first reported last week, the all-new series, consisting of four episodes, will debut on August 1. Joining the official announcement are a jaw-dropping new trailer and set of character posters, one of which introduces us to the MCU's first Iron Fist. 

Finn Jones played Danny Rand in Netflix's Iron Fist TV series, but this marks the first time we've seen a protector of K'un-Lun on the "Sacred Timeline," a.k.a. Earth 616.

The new action-adventure series, produced in partnership with Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artefacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story.

Featuring the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose, Eyes of Wakanda is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris.

The director, producer and storyboard artist has worked on some of the world's biggest film franchises from John Wick to the MCU.

Over the years, Harris has been a close collaborator to director Ryan Coogler, first as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then as an illustrator on Sinners before directing Eyes of Wakanda. The show is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

"People pull truth out of history, and it might not necessarily be objective truth, but it's theirs," Harris recently told Entertainment Weekly. "And also, people who try to make events happen give it a personal context. The quote [from the show], 'It's written by people who weren't there and didn't have anything to do with it,' but they're trying to make that story mean something to them."

"So that's an interesting needle to thread throughout the series," he teased. "And then we have some episodes where we do that, and then we kind of back off a little bit and get a little bit more Marvel with it, and then jump back into it."

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney+ on August 1. Check out the new trailer and posters below. 


BLACK PANTHER Prequel EYES OF WAKANDA Gets A Much Earlier Full Series Premiere Date On Disney+
Related:

BLACK PANTHER Prequel EYES OF WAKANDA Gets A Much Earlier Full Series Premiere Date On Disney+
EYES OF WAKANDA Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Jaw-Dropping World Of BLACK PANTHER
Recommended For You:

EYES OF WAKANDA Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Jaw-Dropping World Of BLACK PANTHER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/28/2025, 12:52 PM
B/race yourselves!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 12:57 PM
@Lisa89 - Don't bring it up dude. We have to let this shit die. The constant division has to stop.
Kiba
Kiba - 7/28/2025, 1:02 PM
@DarthOmega - They thrive on it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2025, 1:02 PM
@DarthOmega - they can't stop. They thrive off the dissension. Notice who brings it up in these talkbacks. Not calling out Lisa specifically just saying the folks who whine about the race stuff always initiate the race baiting.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 1:05 PM
@McMurdo - Bro I'm just getting so sick of this shit. We all have a love for comics in common but instead of focusing on that, we keep falling into these BRAINDEAD [frick]ing arguments on identity.

Nothing good comes of it.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 1:06 PM
@Kiba - We can make a conscious decision to end this shit right here right now.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/28/2025, 1:10 PM
@DarthOmega - My comment is very similar to yours and some others above. You just don't realize it, lady.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 1:17 PM
@Lisa89 - Forget about race. What did you think of the trailer if you even watched it?
Kiba
Kiba - 7/28/2025, 1:19 PM
@DarthOmega - Lisa89 won't allow it. He's always baiting in these comments and then complaining. It's a repetitive pattern that he gets some sick gratification out of.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/28/2025, 1:22 PM
@DarthOmega - I really liked it, especially the sound design. I was pointing out the fact that some racist comments were on their way. Are you new here? See below.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/28/2025, 1:24 PM
@Kiba - Why can't a girl like you see that calling out racists is effective and helpful? There's only a few racist comments below (so far).
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 1:39 PM
@Lisa89 - I'm not new here. I remember a time where nobody brought this shit up. We just enjoyed our CBMs. From Blade to Nick Fury, to Sam Wilson, To James Rhodes, to Black Widow, to Mantis, to Gamora, to Drax, to Luke Cage to... I could go on and on about how many female characters, how many black characters... We didn't care. We just enjoyed it.

But then everything changed. This site started to look like Reddit and Twitter. To keep this site healthy we can just ignore the trolls. They say shit for attention that's why you pretend they don't exist. They're pathetic. I'm over all of it man.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/28/2025, 1:42 PM
@DarthOmega - My sentiments exactly, woman.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2025, 2:00 PM
@Lisa89 - do you see the irony in calling dudes here "lady" or "woman" considering you made a extravagant show of telling me that I was bullying you the other day by calling you a dude lol, and that you were going to report me to Nate? idc what you call people but you sure had me fooled that you actually give a shit. SO was that just a bit??? 😁
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/28/2025, 2:00 PM
@McMurdo - There's no irony present. If you bothered to look, you'd see I only misidentify people as female when they go out of their way to misidentify me as male. I did it to you many times and then, miraculously, you stopped.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/28/2025, 12:54 PM
Underwhelming...what a meses they Made of the animations, only X Men 97 Is decent
YouIknowiamsexy
YouIknowiamsexy - 7/28/2025, 1:01 PM
@Malatrova15 - Bruh Feige needs to go. I'm a Marvel diehard but the Marvel shows and animation since he took over have been absolute ass! Nothing borderline, its all bad! Like who is this made for?!I'm black and even the trailer is unwatchable.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2025, 1:18 PM
@YouIknowiamsexy - I’m white I know what your talking about almost how you feel , balck panther series with Trojan horse in show I will check it out look better from what if series .,

Not sure if I will like this one as much as first black panther
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 7/28/2025, 12:56 PM
Not enough black characters. I want a blacker black panther with dreads and a beard not this light black with a bald head and little beard. Not interested the characters aren't black enough and there is no white villain...who am I supposed to direct my hatred towards?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/28/2025, 1:06 PM
@RacialPowerman - User Comment Image
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/28/2025, 1:27 PM
@RacialPowerman - Yourself, as it's evident you already do.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/28/2025, 12:57 PM
"Finn Jones played Danny Rand in Netflix's Iron Fist TV series, but this marks the first time we've seen a protector of K'un-Lun on the "Sacred Timeline," a.k.a. Earth 616."

Huh? I don't know how we can definitively say that when Feige himself said the "defengers saga" is part of the sacred timeline.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/28/2025, 12:57 PM
@SATW42 - @joshwilding
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 1:01 PM
@SATW42 - yep

Plus going by that headline. This isn’t even THE MCU’s Iron Fist but rather another past one that we know existed in the comics and the show.
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 7/28/2025, 1:02 PM
@SATW42 - He isn't going to answer you as he is a hack.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/28/2025, 1:40 PM
@CyberBishop - Not true, he's answered me a bunch. He (I think) knows that when I tag him I'm not coming from a place of attacking him.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/28/2025, 1:00 PM
#ItsFistingTime
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/28/2025, 1:02 PM
Sometimes we don't know how good we had it until it's gone
User Comment Image
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/28/2025, 1:21 PM
@HashTagSwagg - dude he was an awful Iron Fist, I definitely welcome a quality take on the character.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 1:04 PM
Well this looks beautiful
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/28/2025, 1:06 PM
OFF TOPIC

17 Days Later Superman looking GREATT at the Box Office.

Gives me HOPE for Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps and MCU Future.

Superman

Domestic = $289,501,578

International = $213,200,000

Worldwide = $502,701,578

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 7/28/2025, 1:07 PM
Off topic, but can we please address the elephant in the room; how bad are the property values and insurance costs in Metropolis and NYC with all that destruction? Why would anyone want to live or work there?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 1:13 PM
@NGFB - Not sure about the population in Metropolis, but the NYC in fantastic 4 seems like it will be better. Seeing as how the people all worked together to conserve energy, build the teleporters, and go underground I feel like they would have no issues chipping in to rebuild. It's not too often in these films, the city truly feels alive. So when you see the destruction it's like... whatever, but this one felt different.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2025, 1:19 PM
@DarthOmega - in fantastic four city works together but avengers city not much
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 1:26 PM
@dragon316 - Yeah they would wait on contractors like Damage Control. I feel like the New Yorkers in this universe would roll up their sleeves and get to work.
NGFB
NGFB - 7/28/2025, 1:38 PM
@DarthOmega - Agreed. Loved how they actually addressed the needs of a major population center.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 1:08 PM
Gorgeous
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/28/2025, 1:12 PM
Please marvel make Shang Chi 2 to be based on The Tournament of the Heavenly Cities and give us the immortal weapons.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/28/2025, 1:40 PM
@ImNotaBot - yes. This is also how you use characters like Shang Chi and Iron Fist for some actual different genre stuff... They made Shang Chi a bit more formulaic to other Marvel stuff than it needed to be when all we need is a good kung fu tournament movie with supernatural elements. Bring Davos back too.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/28/2025, 1:56 PM
@Slotherin - To be fair the only formulaic bit of Shang Chi was the final act, as in standard MCU formula anyway beyond having a Darcy like comedic sidekick.

Everything before the magical realm was very different in style overall to anything we'd had before and included a mini Kun Fu tournament along with a couple of the best/biggest fight scenes in the franchise with the Bus and scaffolding martial arts based battles. I don't have the problem with the third act a lot here do, embracing Asian mythical creatures so fully in a film about an Asian character to me is fair even if I have nitpicks about it, overall it worked for me suffice it didn't counter ranking it high due to everything prior to that.

However, yeh, something like The Tournament of the Heavenly Cities and featuring Iron Fist thus almost fully a martial arts tournament I'd be fully up for having in his second film (idealy where he can't use the rings till the final act).
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder