EYES OF WAKANDA Trailer And Posters Introduce The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New Iron Fist

Following its exciting unveiling at Annecy International Animation Festival last month, Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda will be available for fans to enjoy on Disney+ earlier than anticipated.

As we first reported last week, the all-new series, consisting of four episodes, will debut on August 1. Joining the official announcement are a jaw-dropping new trailer and set of character posters, one of which introduces us to the MCU's first Iron Fist.

Finn Jones played Danny Rand in Netflix's Iron Fist TV series, but this marks the first time we've seen a protector of K'un-Lun on the "Sacred Timeline," a.k.a. Earth 616.

The new action-adventure series, produced in partnership with Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artefacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story.

Featuring the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose, Eyes of Wakanda is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris.

The director, producer and storyboard artist has worked on some of the world's biggest film franchises from John Wick to the MCU.

Over the years, Harris has been a close collaborator to director Ryan Coogler, first as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then as an illustrator on Sinners before directing Eyes of Wakanda. The show is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

"People pull truth out of history, and it might not necessarily be objective truth, but it's theirs," Harris recently told Entertainment Weekly. "And also, people who try to make events happen give it a personal context. The quote [from the show], 'It's written by people who weren't there and didn't have anything to do with it,' but they're trying to make that story mean something to them."

"So that's an interesting needle to thread throughout the series," he teased. "And then we have some episodes where we do that, and then we kind of back off a little bit and get a little bit more Marvel with it, and then jump back into it."

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney+ on August 1. Check out the new trailer and posters below.