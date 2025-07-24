BLACK PANTHER Prequel EYES OF WAKANDA Gets A Much Earlier Full Series Premiere Date On Disney+

BLACK PANTHER Prequel EYES OF WAKANDA Gets A Much Earlier Full Series Premiere Date On Disney+

Marvel Animation's Black Panther prequel, Eyes of Wakanda, now has a much earlier premiere date on Disney+, and we're getting all four episodes on the same day. Some new stills have also been released...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther
Source: Entertainment Weekly

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Animation's Black Panther prequel set in the MCU. The four-episode series will also introduce a new Iron Fist, albeit hundreds of years in the past. 

Eyes of Wakanda will flesh out the world that the Black Panther calls home, following the Hatut Zaraze, Wakanda's "Dogs of War," a CIA-like defence group tasked with retrieving Vibranium artefacts from Wakanda's enemies. 

Entertainment Weekly brings word today that the show will now premiere all four 30-minute episodes much sooner than expected on August 1. Eyes of Wakanda was previously announced for an August 27 launch, so this is a welcome surprise. 

Talking to the site, showrunner Todd Harris said, "My goal for the whole show was to do the thing that a movie has trouble doing, which is making the world bigger. It is a nation with multiple zip codes. It was mostly just expanding the backdrop of the world that Ryan was able to establish, with just a little bit more time and a few more opportunities at the watering hole."

"These things have been around for this long, really spreading out the mythology of Wakanda," he continued, revealing that the first episode revolves around Noni, a former member of Wakanda's Dora Milaje and a prospective new candidate for the Hatut Zaraze. 

The character is described as "a James Bond version of a Dora who just doesn't tow the company line," and in 1260 B.C., she's tasked with taking down the Lion, a former Wakandan who took their nation's technology and turned himself into a warlord. Now, he needs to be stopped before he can conquer Crete in Greece. 

"We always knew we needed an inciting incident," Harris shared. "I kind of went off of Apocalypse Now. What if Wakanda turned into their Colonel? That combined with a Thulsa Doom, an Atlantian in Conan who was from a much older civilization, who created as an empire off of the existing world."

"So with those two themes going into it, that's the kind of thing that would bring Wakanda into the situation where legitimate resources have to be put towards it," he added.

Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artefacts. Eyes of Wakanda is their story, and premieres on Disney+ on August 27 1. Check out some new stills from the series below.

EYES OF WAKANDA Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Jaw-Dropping World Of BLACK PANTHER
Related:

EYES OF WAKANDA Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Jaw-Dropping World Of BLACK PANTHER
BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Hints That He Has Spoken To Marvel About Taking Over T'Challa Role
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Hints That He Has Spoken To Marvel About Taking Over T'Challa Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/24/2025, 9:42 AM
Animation looks cool. Love the look of The Lion character.
PC04
PC04 - 7/24/2025, 10:02 AM
I think this is going to be a hit. The animation is really striking. It almost reminds me of a 3D version of the Prince of Egypt style animation.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/24/2025, 10:25 AM
@PC04 - I thought the same thing
Laridian
Laridian - 7/24/2025, 10:10 AM
This looks really cool.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/24/2025, 10:20 AM
Can't wait. This looks like a lot of fun.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2025, 10:24 AM
@Clintthahamster - yes it does.

Also I think it’s the first animated series to actually be set in the MCU which is interesting.
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/24/2025, 10:23 AM
its much nicer here without all the racist comments. This looks amazing
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/24/2025, 10:25 AM
Animation looks awesome.

A bit surprised that this is getting dumped all at once. Cautiously optimistic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2025, 10:26 AM
Sweet , looking forward to seeing the show expand & flesh out the history and lore of Wakanda and how it’s affected the rest of the MCU.

Also having Cress Williams as one of if not the main antagonist in “The Lion” is cool since I like him as an actor…

He did a good job playing Black Lightning on the CW so would be nice to see him play a villain this time.

I’m liking the art style aswell!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/24/2025, 10:26 AM
Animation looks good, but not as good as the animation for last nights South Park

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder