THE RUNNING MAN Star Glen Powell Teases Epic Practical Action Scenes; New Magazine Covers And Stills Revealed

THE RUNNING MAN Star Glen Powell Teases Epic Practical Action Scenes; New Magazine Covers And Stills Revealed

Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's classic The Running Man is fast approaching, and we now have new Empire Magazine covers, stills, and insights from leading man, Glen Powell. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system.

As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall. Powell, who recently starred in Twisters and Hit Man, is looking to cement his leading man status in Edgar Wright's upcoming reboot of the novel, which was previously adapted in 1987 with the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role.

Talking to Empire (via SFFGazette.com) about his biggest action movie role to date, the actor said, "There are some sick shots in this movie. I talked to Edgar about this. I was like, 'I need people to know that it’s me sprinting.' So he designed an amazing shot in the movie where I can fully unleash. I didn’t want people to be like, 'He was good at everything except for running!'"

Proving his action credentials on this project, Powell shared, "We’re jumping off of moving cars and trains. An elevator plummets while I’m inside of it. There’s an amazing airplane fight sequence that is just incredible."

For filmmaker Edgar Wright, practical effects were key both in terms of telling this story and giving The Running Man's lead the chance to shine. "It was a real endeavour to actually create that on location, and to not do a CGI thing or a green-screen version of it," he shared. "You can say, on the record, that you saw Glen Powell jump off a bridge!"

Empire has also shared two new magazine covers featuring Powell's "Running Man," one of which was illustrated for the publication by Murugiah. We also have a new still showing an intense moment with Ben.

The Running Man opens in theaters on November 7.

PRIMITIVE WAR Clip Shows Elite Vietnam Unit Taking On Tree-hopping Dinos
Related:

PRIMITIVE WAR Clip Shows Elite Vietnam Unit Taking On Tree-hopping Dinos
THE RUNNING MAN's Glen Powell On Why He Prefers To Play An Ordinary Guy Over A Superhero
Recommended For You:

THE RUNNING MAN's Glen Powell On Why He Prefers To Play An Ordinary Guy Over A Superhero

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pathogen
Pathogen - 8/21/2025, 4:37 PM
Looks like a fun one. I'll probably watch it streaming when it comes out on one of the channels
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/21/2025, 4:40 PM
Does anyone subscribe to Empire? I’m always curious about it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder