THE RUNNING MAN Star Glen Powell Teases Epic Practical Action Scenes; New Magazine Covers And Stills Revealed

​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system.

As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall. Powell, who recently starred in Twisters and Hit Man, is looking to cement his leading man status in Edgar Wright's upcoming reboot of the novel, which was previously adapted in 1987 with the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role.

Talking to Empire (via SFFGazette.com) about his biggest action movie role to date, the actor said, "There are some sick shots in this movie. I talked to Edgar about this. I was like, 'I need people to know that it’s me sprinting.' So he designed an amazing shot in the movie where I can fully unleash. I didn’t want people to be like, 'He was good at everything except for running!'"

Proving his action credentials on this project, Powell shared, "We’re jumping off of moving cars and trains. An elevator plummets while I’m inside of it. There’s an amazing airplane fight sequence that is just incredible."

For filmmaker Edgar Wright, practical effects were key both in terms of telling this story and giving The Running Man's lead the chance to shine. "It was a real endeavour to actually create that on location, and to not do a CGI thing or a green-screen version of it," he shared. "You can say, on the record, that you saw Glen Powell jump off a bridge!"

Empire has also shared two new magazine covers featuring Powell's "Running Man," one of which was illustrated for the publication by Murugiah. We also have a new still showing an intense moment with Ben.

The Running Man opens in theaters on November 7.