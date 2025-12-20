AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH's CinemaScore Revealed As Threequel Gets Off To A Slow Start At The U.S. Box Office

Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally touched down in theaters, and based on current projections, the movie is eyeing a good, albeit not great, opening weekend in North America.

As we first reported yesterday, the movie grossed $12 million from Thursday preview screenings. With an additional $25 million on Friday, a debut somewhere between $84 million and $88 million seems likely (at a push, it may exceed expectations with $90 million).

The Avatar movies have always relied more on having legs than on massive opening weekends. In 2009, Avatar opened with $77 million, and like The Way of Water, it ultimately grossed over $2 billion worldwide. Fire and Ash's start is a noteworthy drop from the $134 million we saw its predecessor earn three years ago, however.

There hasn't been a great deal of excitement surrounding the Avatar threequel, perhaps explaining why Disney is hoping theater-exclusive Avengers: Doomsday teasers will draw MCU fans to multiplexes over the next four weekends. Still, these movies have always done big numbers overseas and in subsequent weekends, with Avatar: Fire and Ash's CinemaScore (via SFFGazette.com) a positive indication for the latter.

As a refresher, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

With an "A" grade, Avatar: Fire and Ash has matched Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has 91% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter. However, its critics' score is a franchise low 67% (compared to Avatar's 81% and the second movie's 76%). As a result, this instalment will not earn itself a "Certified Fresh" badge.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The movie also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters.