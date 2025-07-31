SUPERMAN & PEACEMAKER Director James Gunn Explains "The Basics" Of DCU Canon

In a new video, James Gunn provides a rundown of the "basics" of DCU canon, before "getting into the weeds" a little with a slightly more complicated explanation...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Ever since the announcement that James Gunn would be taking over as co-CEO of Warner Bros.' DC Studios, fans have wondered exactly what would and would not be considered part of the new DCU canon moving forward.

Though a full reboot did seem like the most logical step, we'd soon learn that Gunn was still planning to forge ahead with a second season of Peacemaker, which was obviously part of the DCEU and even featured cameos from Justice League members such as Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller).

Further clouding the waters somewhat was the fact that Gunn also helmed the movie that Peacemaker was a spin-off of, The Suicide Squad.

Here's what Gunn had to say about the DCU canon in a previous interview.

"Short answer: Only Creature Commandos forward is pure canon. For instance, Rick Flag Jr. was killed because we heard Rick Flag Sr. talking about it in Creature Commandos, not because we saw it in The Suicide Squad."

He added, "Long answer: Only CC forward is pure canon; Peacemaker is almost entirely consistent with that canon other than the Justice League; The Suicide Squad has a lot of consistencies, but I think of it as an imperfect memory."

Now, Gunn has attempted to simplify things a little by going over "the basics" of canon in a brief video shared by the official Peacemaker X account.

Basically, Creature Commandos, Superman and Peacemaker season 2 are now canon, but anything any character brings up that happened in the DCEU then becomes part of the new canon.

It remains to be seen how season 2 of Peacemaker retcons the likes of the Justice League showing up in the season 1 finale, but it doesn't sound like it's going to have anything to do with the pocket dimension, as many fans assumed.

“In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explained during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/31/2025, 1:02 PM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/31/2025, 1:02 PM
The basics are that he doesn't give a shit about canon. He's already said this himself.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2025, 1:40 PM
@WalletsClosed - they're in between a reboot, wtf do you want him to say? You sound like his ex lol
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/31/2025, 1:42 PM
@bobevanz - You leave Jenna Fischer out of this, mister!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2025, 1:50 PM
@WalletsClosed - take your psych meds, Sheriff.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/31/2025, 1:04 PM
As I see it:

The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker Season 1 (excluding the JL scene), Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2. If you exclude that scene with the JL in season 1 PM, this works.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2025, 1:11 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Yeah…

more or less with the exception of the JL cameo and maybe some references to the wider universe in S1 , the events of Peacemaker happened relatively the same in this universe as it did in the DCEU
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/31/2025, 1:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - exactly. I just realized I forgot Blue Beetle. That can fit there, since that movie can fit fine in this new universe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2025, 1:24 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - yep

Also debunks the whole “Gunn didn’t want to do a full reboot because he didn’t want to get rid of his work” since Blue Beetle is a part of this universe and he had nothing to do with that.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/31/2025, 1:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - exactly! Had flash been a success. It would have been in his universe. That would have been the start of his new universe. But we now know that Barry is confined (happily) in Clooneyverse.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2025, 1:06 PM
This guy is not taking a break and he really likes what he is doing. Im all for it.

#InGunnWeTrust
hazapez
hazapez - 7/31/2025, 1:06 PM
he wasnt hired as an architect for dceu then, but his work is too good to throw away, so let's get used to it. obvs the canon matters now as a dcu architect.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/31/2025, 1:07 PM
So, assume that if it hasn't been explicitly declared non-canon from the DCEU, assume it canon.

Schrodinger's Canon, similar to how the MCU treated the Netflix stuff pre-Echo and Born Again.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2025, 1:12 PM
Basically whatever he deems so
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 7/31/2025, 1:13 PM
Danny "Creams" Spumonker
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/31/2025, 1:14 PM

Sick of the word canon regarding this.

Canon. Canon. Canon.

Barf!!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/31/2025, 1:25 PM
People get so tied up in knots about canon, it's wild. "If someone in an in-canon movie or show says something happened, that's canon" is a perfectly fine way to approach it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2025, 1:52 PM
@Clintthahamster - based
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/31/2025, 1:36 PM
I gave up giving a Damn about canon with Gunn considering how confusing he's been making all of this so far. I'm just glad Peacemaker is around the corner.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2025, 1:37 PM
Makes sense to me…

I think of it almost as a branch timeline from The Suicide Squad (for now) onwards to Peacemaker S2 from which it seems like a big part of past “canon” will be explained which is good.

Also I recommend watching these since they are not only good for insights into the behind the scenes but Gunn also clears up some canon stuff at the end.

?si=rmLSKYznF5QWIbwz

?si=bCkZ1Nx2s26fj1Ro

?si=YLtsa64rh4i4Q6Xe
Forthas
Forthas - 7/31/2025, 1:38 PM
User Comment Image

From the fake comic book and specifically Superman "expert" who did not know Superman's middle name
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/31/2025, 1:39 PM
DCU should have been rebooted completely with nothing left over from the previous administration. Peacemaker should have hopped to the DCU in one of those portals. Would have been the simplest and cleanest explanation. Instead we have to play head canon. Thanks James smh.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/31/2025, 1:43 PM
Whatever his wife says goes.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2025, 1:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg - you'd do the same thing if you were in his shoes. Of course that'd require talent and a wife lmao
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/31/2025, 1:45 PM
Basically anything my wife isn’t in has to go, but I’ll keep the show she’s in so she has a job
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2025, 1:46 PM
I love Peacemaker, it's the closest we'll get to a Troma style superhero. Bring on season two!

