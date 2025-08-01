SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Begins Shooting In Scotland As (Fake?) Set Photo "Reveals" Web-Spinner's New Suit

It's "Spider-Man Day," and work is officially underway on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, cameras haven't started rolling quite yet. Shooting is expected to commence later today for night scenes, making it that little bit harder for fans to snap photos of the movie's cast.

Still, the expectation is that we'll get a first look at the new Spider-Man costume as Marvel Studios shoots what sounds like a huge action sequence. Interestingly, the movie's official Instagram account has deleted all its previous posts, suggesting an official reveal will drop before any leaks happen.

The news has also broken today that Tom Holland is the new face of the Prada Paradigme campaign. The timing can't be a coincidence, but GQ's piece only has one brief mention of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"I'm prepping for Spider-Man 4, so I've been at the studio doing stunts all day," the actor said in an interview conducted on Tuesday evening. "Today was strenuous, but, you know, we're making great progress. Everything's shaping up. Yeah, life couldn't be any better, really."

AI has made fake set photos a regular occurrence, and this appears to be one of them. It's convinced many fans on Reddit, though just as many have rightly pointed out that it has several telltale signs of not being the real deal...

Another factor that suggests the above image is a blatant fake is that a fan who visited the set in Glasgow, Scotland, was able to confirm that filming won't begin until much later today.

so we are here on set, we’ve been told that nothing is happening as of right now but tonight and onwards there is definitely filming. but as of right now and the rest of the day, there won’t be much. — Nafan (@NathanM36409482) August 1, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.