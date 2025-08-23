Sparda Blood Runs Hot As Dante And Vergil Wage War In Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY Season 2 First Look

A new trailer unveiled at AnimeNYC for Devil May Cry season two teases that the iconic rivalry between Dante and Vergil will be the driving force of the next chapter of the Netflix animated series.

By MarkJulian - Aug 23, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Toonado.com

Netflix is bringing Dante back for season two of its Devil May Cry animated series, and AnimeNYC has delivered a brand-new trailer giving fans a glimpse at what’s ahead. The footage also confirms that the next season will premiere in 2026.

The first season, produced by Studio Mir, earned widespread critical acclaim, boasting a 95% approval rating and a 7.7 average score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers praised its slick animation, explosive action, and overall faithfulness to the video game franchise.

Audience reactions, however, were more divided. Some fans voiced concerns over altered character portrayals, the addition of overt political elements, and story deviations from the games.

Still, Netflix appears more than satisfied with the show’s performance, having quickly renewed it. Data indicates that the series racked up 5.3 million views in just its first four days, signaling broad appeal well beyond the core Devil May Cry fanbase.

Season one of Netflix’s Devil May Cry concludes with Dante overcoming the primary antagonist, the White Rabbit, who nonetheless succeeds in tearing open a portal to the demon realm, Makai. In a shocking betrayal, Lady hands Dante over to the shadowy government agency DARKCOM, which seals him away in cryostasis.

The finale then peels back the curtain on a deeper plot: DARKCOM, led by Vice President Baines, has seized a rift device and plans to launch a full-scale invasion of Makai to strip it of its resources.

In the closing moments, Dante’s twin brother, Vergil, now in his Nelo Angelo form, frees captive demons and pledges loyalty to the demon king, Mundus. The season closes with tensions erupting into a looming three-way conflict between humanity, Dante, and the armies of Hell.

The Devil May Cry franchise, developed by Capcom, debuted in 2001 on the PlayStation 2 and has since produced six mainline entries. The latest installment, Devil May Cry 5, was released in 2019 across PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.


From Capcom, led by Adi Shankar, and animated by Studio Mir comes Devil May Cry - a Netflix animated series based on the hit video game franchise. Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

