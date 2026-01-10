DAREDEVIL #1: Marvel Comics Reveals New Look At Sketch Variants Hidden Inside Upcoming Blind Bags

Daredevil #1, by acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange, Uncanny Spider-Man), arrives on April 1.

One of the most anticipated launches of the year, Daredevil #1 will be the second Marvel comic to be available in "True Believers" Blind Bags, following last month's Ultimate Endgame #1.

These give fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags that contain one of the issue’s covers, including rare variant covers exclusive to Blind Bags and ultra-rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors.

Today, we have all of the issue's regular covers, along with the reveal of more sketch covers, including ones by Bill Sienkiewicz, Dan Panosian, Mark Bagley, and legendary Daredevil artist Alex Maleev.

Daredevil #1 covers include a main cover by series artist Lee Garbett, and variant covers by Rose Besch, Alex Maleev, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Joe Quesada, Greg Land, Peach Momoko, and Dan Panosian.

A special Bicentennial Calendar Hidden Gem Cover by Sal Buscema, a Marvel Television Variant Cover spotlighting Muse by Marvel Studios Visual Development artist Jackson Sze, and a Foil Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman are also available.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title’s esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age! A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil.

Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his superhero alter ego.

"Lee and I are longtime fans of the character, so you're absolutely going to get familiar faces and elements of the character that made us fall in love with him," Phillips said today. "But we're also setting up a new status quo, new characters, and a new entryway for readers to fall in love with Daredevil alongside us."

"We're not ignoring any of the previous stories, but we get to start readers off fresh and really develop something that is uniquely ours."

Check out the full gallery of Daredevil #1 variant covers, along with a sneak peek at those rare sketch variants, below.