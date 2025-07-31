DEATH STRANDING Creator Hideo Kojima Shares His Review of SUPERMAN: "It's A Heartwarming 'Human' Film"

DEATH STRANDING Creator Hideo Kojima Shares His Review of SUPERMAN: &quot;It's A Heartwarming 'Human' Film&quot;

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has weighed in with his take on James Gunn's Superman, and it appears he was mighty impressed with the DC Studios co-CEO's approach to the DCU's Man of Tomorrow.

By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is widely considered a visionary and frequently shares movie reviews on social media. They're typically either very detailed or simply an acknowledgement that he's seen something.

The latter is often considered an indication that he didn't like a new release, but Kojima had plenty to say about DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman.

"Since I’ve been on a world tour, I hadn’t had the chance to watch it, but this morning, I finally got to see James Gunn’s 'Superman.' It was good," he shared. "It was neither dark nor stylish, cool or even 'super.' The perspective of the audience—the distance and elevation—is different from the 'Superman' we used to LOOK UP (into the sky) to."

"This film gently observes the human being Clark Kent and Superman as one and approaches him from the same human perspective. It’s a heartwarming 'human' film,'" Kojima continued. "The movie itself wasn’t 'punk,' but 'Punkrocker' by Teddybears, with vocals by our very own Iggy Pop, played during the credits — that part was pure punk, and it was amazing."

Superman has 83% from critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, and 91% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter. The reboot has passed $500 million at the worldwide box office, helping get the DCU off to a decent start after a string of disappointing DC Comics adaptations from the previous regime.

Gunn has yet to reveal what's next for the Man of Steel, though we do expect him to appear in next year's Supergirl movie. Beyond that, there's been a lot of chatter about a World's Finest project or some type of ensemble that puts the Kryptonian front and centre. 

As for Kojima, the world tour he refers to is for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, his latest video game and another critically acclaimed hit.

You can check out Kojima's Superman review in full below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

