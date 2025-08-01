THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Reveals First Official Look At Galactus As More Box Office Updates Hit

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is eyeing a good, not great, second weekend at the North American box office, while the latest TV spot for the reboot finally features an official shot of Galactus...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Deadline

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is about to enter its second weekend in theaters, and following an estimated $7.4 million Thursday, the movie is likely to end the weekend with an additional $45 million - $47 million. That's a 61% decline. 

It's neither a great result nor a particularly bad one. There's still no word on international numbers, but overseas could be where The Fantastic Four: First Steps makes most of its money. The opposite is true for Superman, as that has grossed $300 million in North America alone. 

Taking a bite out of the latest Marvel Studios reboot are The Bad Guys 2 and The Naked Gun. The former made $2.25 million from Thursday previews, while the R-Rated comedy reached $1.6 million. 

As of a few days ago, The Fantastic Four: First Steps had grossed roughly $250 million worldwide, so bet on it easily surpassing $300 million by the end of the weekend (possibly $400 million, depending on how well this week has gone). The reboot should end its run somewhere between $500 million - $600 million. 

Marvel Studios, meanwhile, has released another TV spot for the movie, finally revealing official footage of Galactus in all his enormous glory. Outside of promo art, this serves as our first proper look at the Devourer of Worlds...not including what we saw on the big screen.  

Much of this 30-second promo is devoted to The Fantastic Four: First Steps' final scene, so you'd best turn away now if you're planning to watch the movie for the first time this coming weekend. 

Let us know your thoughts on the latest MCU movie in the comments section. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Cast Recreates One Of The Most Iconic Covers Featuring Marvel's First Family
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/1/2025, 12:06 PM
Peak Galactus
RolandD
RolandD - 8/1/2025, 12:41 PM
@XelCorp - What is he peaking at?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2025, 12:08 PM
I believe Galactus will return in Secret Wars as a cameo and when the heroes seperate Battleworld, Galactus will remain in the newly formed Universe. He will then make Norrin Radd the next Silver Surfer and more Heralds to find and hunt for Franklin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 12:14 PM
Lol, I got a nice chuckle out of that ending especially with the smartest man in the world having trouble with a baby car seat because [frick] those things lol…

Anyway , a bit disappointing it might have a little over 60% drop this weekend domestically but hopefully overseas makes up for that since it seems to have been doing better there then here.

Overall though , movie was solid so that’s mostly what matters to me!!.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/1/2025, 12:16 PM
“The former made $2.25 million from Thursday previews, while the R-Rated comedy reached $1.6 million. ”

The Naked Gun isn’t rated R.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/1/2025, 12:21 PM
In terms of visuals and voice Galactus was freaking amazing, but I wish he was a bit more powerful than what they showed
Gambito
Gambito - 8/1/2025, 12:22 PM
Really hated how they go about defeating him, it’s supposed to be the fantastic four not the fantastic Sue and friends
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2025, 12:22 PM
Lolz. From a "mighty" tue, to a wed that needed the domestic total just to show a big number, to a headline with no numbers at all.

Yep, the f4 boat is sinking and josh and his fellow disney shills in media are running out if ways to spin it

😭😭😭
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/1/2025, 12:31 PM
@vectorsigma - when it goes to D+ in two months you will see all those same headlines: "F4 debuts as the #1 movie!!!" and then Twitter will follow. A bunch of random accounts saying how the movie was underrated and should've done better at the box office. Four months from now, nobody will remember the movie even came out.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/1/2025, 12:38 PM
@vectorsigma - Imagine praying for a movies downfall just to make the moving you’ve been “shilling” for look better
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2025, 12:38 PM
@JacobsLadder - im guessing the regular favorites like "marvel is back" and "best since endgame" quotes will always be there.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2025, 12:41 PM
@Sinner - dude, as i have been saying, i watched this twice already and did my part. I enjoyed it, even published a review.

And i never said anything about the other movie 😭😭😭😭
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/1/2025, 12:26 PM
I'll finally get to see this weekend
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/1/2025, 12:28 PM
$600 million for one of these movies is not profitable. It's just not. $500 million is a disaster.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/1/2025, 12:39 PM
@JacobsLadder - unfortunately unless it’s an event film, it’s the new normal and who’s to say how high these event films will even get anymore? Endgame was the end of that era
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/1/2025, 12:32 PM
User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 8/1/2025, 12:38 PM
there is no way it reachs 400m this weekend. That would mean it would be around 150m on second weekend worldwide. Thats heavily unlikely, with those drops.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 8/1/2025, 12:39 PM
Johnny Storm's father is Stark Dr. Doom, and Sue is his mother.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/1/2025, 12:41 PM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2025, 12:46 PM
Letterboxd's top 50 of 2025.

My boy Ne Zha next to Supes.

Intetesting im not seeing F4.

And that Demon Slayer fandom is Snyder cultish 😭

https://letterboxd.com/lifeasfiction/list/letterboxd-50-2025-narrative-feature-films/
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/1/2025, 12:49 PM
User Comment Image
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/1/2025, 12:55 PM
I wanna watch it again 😩😭😭😅
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/1/2025, 12:56 PM
It’s not gonna get near $45M

It’ll be $38-42M

