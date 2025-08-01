RUMOR: Details On Major Punisher SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Scene Revealed As [SPOILER] Vehicles Spotted On Set

Cameras are expected to begin rolling on Spider-Man: Brand New Day later today, meaning we may be mere hours away from seeing Tom Holland in costume as the web-slinger.

However, he may not be the only character we see in action in Glasgow, Scotland (which is doubling for New York City).

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "I heard that tomorrow they'll be filming a big action scene with Punisher and Spider-Man fighting over a DODC transport convoy." The DODC is, of course, the Department of Damage Control, an organisation we've seen quite a bit of in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man franchise.

What could Spidey and Frank Castle be fighting over? Well, there's obviously someone in that convoy who The Punisher believes is deserving of his lethal form of justice, with the wall-crawler stepping in to stop his fellow vigilante from killing.

Based on what we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Frank could be targeting anyone from Bruce Banner to Mister Negative, or even a minor villain like Boomerang.

We also have some more photos from the movie's set, showing a military vehicle that could quite easily belong to the DODC. Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the potential significance of that devil logo, though there's speculation it might be referencing Mister Negative's Inner Demons. Either way, it sounds like The Punisher will be driving one of these armoured vehicles.

There's been some chatter on social media that rehearsals are taking place today and tomorrow, with filming commencing on Sunday. If so, breadcrumbs like these will have to sustain us until then.

Bringing The Punisher into Spider-Man's orbit is an intriguing move on Marvel Studios' part, but it sounds like we can forget about Charlie Cox's Daredevil making an appearance.

Keep checking back here for more Spider-Man: Brand New Day updates as we have them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.