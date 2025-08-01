THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Cast Recreates One Of The Most Iconic Covers Featuring Marvel's First Family

Marvel Studios rarely recreates specific comic book covers or panels in its movies, and while staged moments like that sometimes run the risk of falling flat, it's proven to be mighty disappointing for many fans.

When it comes to Marvel's First Family, Bryan Hitch's Fantastic Four #554 cover is an iconic piece of imagery that would have made for a great poster. That didn't happen, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps' leads—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—have now revealed their take on it.

If only they were in costume, eh?

In other news, Deadline caught up with Paul Walter Hauser and asked the actor about his role as the MCU's Mole Man. "I figured Harvey Elder, Mole Man — mad scientist, angry curmudgeon type with this kind of species that he defends — I was like, I can get on board with that," the actor explained.

"Mole Man feels like something that could have been played by any actor. It didn’t have to be me. So then choosing me, knowing it could have been multiple, multiple people, that felt like something I should partake in. They also had Joseph [Quinn] and Ebon [Moss-Bachrach], Pedro [Pascal] and Vanessa [Kirby] attached. Those are all actors I respect. And Matt Shakman is an old friend from It’s Always Sunny."

"So there were enough things there that made me go, 'Yeah, I doubt I’ll offered a million different Marvel roles. I should take this one and run because it feels like it’s going to be a good movie," Hauser continued. "Even if they never use me again and I peace out after one movie, I’ll know that I did a good job and that I was in one of the good ones."

Marvel Studios hasn't commented on plans for a possible sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, though the team will appear in next December's Avengers: Doomsday.

If (or more likely when) a follow-up does happen, chances are it won't take place on Earth 828, meaning the Fantastic Four's rogues' gallery could get an overhaul. Where that leaves Mole Man remains to be seen.

Check out this awesome new photo of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' cast in the Instagram gallery below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now playing in theaters.