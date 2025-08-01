LOKI Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Plans For The God Of Mischief To Meet The Living Tribunal

LOKI Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Plans For The God Of Mischief To Meet The Living Tribunal

Newly revealed Loki season 2 concept art confirms that the God of Stories was set to meet the Livin Tribunal, cementing his status as one of the MCU's most powerful cosmic beings. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Loki

Loki season 2 ended with the God of Mischief becoming the God of Stories. Now, the Asgardian sits at the centre of the Multiverse, powering up the Yggdrasil-shaped mass of endless alternate realities. 

While Loki's actions opened the door to the return of Kang's many Variants and another Multiversal War, Marvel Studios has since shifted focus to Doctor Doom. He'll presumably travel to what used to be the Citadel at the End of Time to take Loki's powers, and it seems likely that Incursions may be a result of the anti-hero being unable to sustain this new Multiverse. 

In the newly released Marvel Studios' Loki: Season Two - The Art of The Series book, it's revealed that, to drive home just how powerful Thor's brother is, there were plans for him to meet the Living Tribunal. 

The Living Tribunal is a powerful cosmological entity known for exacting impartial yet brutal judgments; he was mentioned in Doctor Strange and later appeared as a statue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Loki. This would have made for one heck of a cameo.

"We knew from the get-go that Loki was going to become very powerful at the end," artist Jackson Sze says in the book. "Whether that was as the God of Stories or somehow connected to the Multiverse. In my images, I was borrowing the visual language that the What If...? series has created for the Multiverse and kind of put Loki in charge of that."

"And then we were thinking, 'What would be some of the biggest beings in Marvel Comics that Loki could interact with?' They don't come much bigger than the Living Tribunal in Adam [Ross'] images. We were going as cosmic as we dared to, but also, there was some talk about maybe revisiting Loki's past." You can see that at the 8:15 mark in the video below.

Earlier this year, Tom Hiddleston was asked whether he always knew that the plan was for Loki to return in Avengers: Doomsday (you'll recall that he repeatedly suggested season 2 might be his MCU farewell while promoting the show). 

"I didn't know that, so I was sincere in my conviction that I thought it was the end [Laughs]. I wasn't lying to you, I promise," the actor confirmed. "I didn't know then what the plan was. I'm trying to think how long I've known...it's very exciting."

Hiddleston was pushed on whether he's happy with what's in store for Loki as the villain-turned-hero's journey continues, and after a pause, replied, "[Laughs] Yes. I do know some things. It’s an extraordinary privilege to still be on the team, and there are more stories to tell. I feel like the character has grown as I’ve grown. It’s genuinely an honour to still be in the squad."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars underwent full rewrites, so we won't simply see Doctor Doom take Kang's place. Whereas Kang likely wanted a Multiversal War, Victor will probably be looking to "save" the Multiverse by creating Battleworld...which he'll rule over, of course. 

Discussing the Iron Man star's return as Doom, Hiddleston said, "It is remarkable. Absolutely extraordinary. I didn't know that until the rest of the world knew that. That was something completely under wraps until it wasn't. I texted Kevin Feige with exclamation marks and then thought I'd better qualify that. I said, 'RDJ?!'"

"Robert is synonymous with the MCU. He's at the centre of it," he continued. "It must be very thrilling to come back and play with some different colours."

See inside the Marvel Studios' Loki: Season Two - The Art of The Series book in the player below.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Jonathan Majors Addresses Kang Return Rumors And Reveals Whether Kevin Feige Responded To His Letter
Related:

Jonathan Majors Addresses Kang Return Rumors And Reveals Whether Kevin Feige Responded To His Letter
LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Says He Wrote A Letter To Kevin Feige; Addresses Likelihood Of Kang Return
Recommended For You:

LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Says He Wrote A Letter To Kevin Feige; Addresses Likelihood Of Kang Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 8/1/2025, 11:54 AM
When people say mcu isn't comic accurate and we get reveals like this showing just how deep they go into the lore
Mcu IS marvel. They are one and the same. Like God, the holy ghost, and the holy spirit

If something seems different from the comics to you, then it's likely you simply haven't seen which issue this story was taken from
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 12:00 PM
@Vigor - honestly , comic accurate is a loaded term because what exactly does that mean since these continuities go through constant retcons , revisions and reimaginings that to me that terms just means people want characters & such to be how they like them to be.

I would rather the creatives try to tell their own stories with these characters using elements from the comics as they do.

The comics provide the basis and foundation from which they can do their own thing , whether one likes it or not.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/1/2025, 12:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - everything you said is true and i agree with. But it's too nuanced for a select few [here] to understand. To them, any change is simply woke or the mcu SOMEHOW being less comic accurate than fox or Sony ever were 🤷🏾‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 12:05 PM
That would have been cool since The Living Tribunal in the comics oversaw all realities so Loki coming face to face with him as he takes his place as the “God of Stories” and keeping the multiverse literally together now could have allowed a brief moment for him to do that.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I think someone said it on here the other day and I liked it so I’ll repeat that I think it would be cool if Loki is the one that gathers the heroes against Doom as a nice inversion to the first Avengers…

He was the antagonist then but can now be the heroic force behind them.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/1/2025, 12:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - to add to that fan theory. I'd love if nick fury and loki shared screen time and had another conversation too
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2025, 12:10 PM
The Living Tribunal and The One Above All need to appear in Secret Wars with both Cosmic Gods enacting judgement on Doctor Doom.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/1/2025, 12:28 PM
@SonOfAGif - Without Stan Lee, having The One Above All wouldn't have the same impact. It should have been him.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/1/2025, 12:18 PM
Scrapped this scrapped that the cinematic universe of scrapped plans

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder