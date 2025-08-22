PEACEMAKER Season 2's Awesome New Opening Credits Set To "Oh Lord" By Foxy Shazam Officially Released

Peacemaker season 2 premiered on HBO Max last night, and filmmaker James Gunn has just released the show's new opening credits. Set to "Oh Lord" by Foxy Shazam, it's every bit as unique and fun as what we got when the show first launched in 2022.

As we write this, Peacemaker season 2 has 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, though critics were only given five of eight episodes. Fans have now started sharing their thoughts on the premiere, awarding it 82% on the Popcornmeter.

New episodes of Peacemaker will be released weekly, so it will be a while until we get the final scores for the DC Studios TV series.

The premiere, titled "The Ties That Grind," fully wiped away the DCEU by swapping out the Justice League for the Justice Gang. It also revealed how the new DC Multiverse works.

"I knew the dance had to change because we killed everybody in Season 1," Gunn told The Wrap. "But I wasn’t sure whether I was going to change the song or keep the song the same and do a different dance. And after just listening to a lot of things, and just going walking through my imagination, I eventually hit upon 'Oh Lord,' which I thought was great."

"They have a great music video which has dancing in it, and I thought that was a good inspiration for Season 2," the filmmaker continued. "[Foxy Shazam] are literally my favorite band. But I think that the lyrics are very much about what happens in Season 2. I think that in the same way 'Do Ya Wanna Taste It' really captured the flavor, both the light and the dark sides of Season 1, the same is true of 'Oh Lord.""

Check out the Peacemaker season 2 opening credits in the players below.

#Peacemaker Season 2 opening credits for your pleasure. pic.twitter.com/pTelwDJCMJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.