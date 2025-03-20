LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Says He Wrote A Letter To Kevin Feige; Addresses Likelihood Of Kang Return

LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Says He Wrote A Letter To Kevin Feige; Addresses Likelihood Of Kang Return

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors has talked about reaching out to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige after he was fired from his role as Kang and addresses a possible return...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Loki
Source: Variety

At the end of 2023, Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during an incident that had taken place months earlier. 

Majors maintained his innocence (and continues to do so) but was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program. That's now in his rearview and Magazine Dreams, a movie which once generated Oscar buzz for the actor, is finally being released later this week. 

The Kang the Conqueror actor hopes to mount a comeback, though opinions are divided on whether Majors deserves a second chance. When it comes to his MCU role, Marvel Studios parted ways with the Creed III star moments after the guilty verdict came in and has since moved on from Kang, choosing to shift the spotlight to Doctor Doom instead.

Variety spoke to Majors for Magazine Dreams and asked when he last spoke to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. "I wrote a letter to him. Not recently, [but] not too far in the past," he revealed. 

"I just want to clear the record, yeah it sucks. It sucks, right? Like boom, you get the verdict, then boom [you’re dropped], but Marvel’s not mishandling anything by it coming through the grapevine," Majors said of his firing. "I got the job through the grapevine. [Kevin] didn’t call me and say 'Hey, do you want to do the movie? Do you want to be this guy?' My agent called me and said it."

"Then an agent of mine - not my agent - got the news, turned and gave it to me straight. So, I reached out to Kevin."

Majors didn't reveal whether Feige responded but did explain why he wrote to the executive. "I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I’m watching them. I see what they’re doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I’m at."

While there continue to be rumblings online about Kang's story being wrapped up - the latest from scooper @MyTimeToShineH is that it will be an "anticlimactic" conclusion - does Majors believe they'll ever ask him back? 

"It’s not in my control. I see it clearly. I understand - it’s a publicly traded company," the actor acknowledged. "You’re trying to do this; you can’t have this [controversy] around. That’s what happens when this happens. I don’t hold it against them. I want to make that very clear. I’m not upset with anybody about that. I’m not upset at all."

Many fans would like to see Majors get a second chance as Kang, especially as the villain was a huge part of Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. He was meant to be the MCU's next Thanos but, as things stand, his story has ended with little fanfare and many unanswered questions.

Would you like Marvel Studios to bring Majors back as Kang?

LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Opens Up On Being Fired By Marvel And Reveals He's Eyeing A New Superhero Movie
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/20/2025, 9:46 AM
No, his face is too big.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 10:07 AM
@TheyDont - What does that even mean?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/20/2025, 10:24 AM
@ARegularCrab - Unpleasant appearance
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 10:27 AM
@TheyDont - so your problem is you don't find Jonathan Majors attractive?

Wierd, but who am I to judge

Or is it a race thing? Knowing people around here, it's probably the race thing
Vigor
Vigor - 3/20/2025, 10:48 AM
@ARegularCrab - probably
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/20/2025, 9:52 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/20/2025, 10:01 AM
@DudeGuy - User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/20/2025, 9:53 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/20/2025, 9:53 AM
I don't care if he did what he didn't or if he didn't do what he did or what, I got just two words of thoughts on the matter of his MCU return: Kang schmang.
Fogs
Fogs - 3/20/2025, 9:55 AM
I have the feeling Doom will kill Kang (possibly the whole council) in a swift stroke. Very anticlimactic indeed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 10:00 AM
I don’t think it’s ever likely we see him back as Kang again as much as I enjoyed his performance as him & the other variants…

Most likely they wrap up the Kang story in Doomsday via Doom taking out the Council but that’s it.

User Comment Image

Just unfortunate how things have played out all around tbh.
Matador
Matador - 3/20/2025, 10:02 AM
Jonathan Majors meeting with Kevin Feige

User Comment Image

How it ended.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/20/2025, 10:20 AM
They tried to make Kang a Thang. And I didn't care. I didn't care the first time we saw him on Loki. I didn't care when he was Victor Timely. I didn't care when we saw him on Ant-Man. I didn't care when we saw a giant stadium filled with a shit ton of Kangs in the council.

Not sure how it's gonna turn out, but the second I saw this...

User Comment Image

I forgot all about Kang
V
V - 3/20/2025, 10:37 AM
MAJORS/TRUMP 2028! Dear Mr. Feige, I know I beat my girlfriend but I like make believing a bad guy so I thought some method acting would help. The president is a rapist so I thought I can be an actor at the very least. Please I will make you money, promise, thank mister Feige
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/20/2025, 10:43 AM
@V - i know …he ráped libtards so hard that DEI go poof in all private industry
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 3/20/2025, 10:38 AM
Kangs going to be joining Uncle Remus in the "Disney Vault" soon
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/20/2025, 10:39 AM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/20/2025, 10:52 AM
@AllsNotGood - That woman is absolute fire.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/20/2025, 10:40 AM
Shame he never got to experience what it was like to be someone's bitch inside

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/20/2025, 11:01 AM
@AllsNotGood - something tells me he’s the one who’d have the bitches.
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 3/20/2025, 10:42 AM
Bring him back as Kang, the Doom switch feels very half hearted and more reactionary then a planned thing. At the very least, Marvel should have re-cast the character and stuck to their initial plan. Even RDJ as Doom seems like a desperation move.

I guess we'll see how it goes.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/20/2025, 10:44 AM
I hope he is given a second chance at this character.
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/20/2025, 10:51 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Amen. The man did his time. And it isn't like the victim had totally clean hands. I hope we get past this period of extreme judgmentalism that we live in.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/20/2025, 10:49 AM
Its a shame that the character did not get his due. Kang is one of the oldest foes with an awesome story. Wrong place wrong time for the character. He would have been better suited after Secret Wars because the timeline was messed with.
Majors did great with The Conqueror in Antman3. Marvel fumbled the character as a whole.

View Recorder