LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Says He Wrote A Letter To Kevin Feige; Addresses Likelihood Of Kang Return

At the end of 2023, Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during an incident that had taken place months earlier.

Majors maintained his innocence (and continues to do so) but was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program. That's now in his rearview and Magazine Dreams, a movie which once generated Oscar buzz for the actor, is finally being released later this week.

The Kang the Conqueror actor hopes to mount a comeback, though opinions are divided on whether Majors deserves a second chance. When it comes to his MCU role, Marvel Studios parted ways with the Creed III star moments after the guilty verdict came in and has since moved on from Kang, choosing to shift the spotlight to Doctor Doom instead.

Variety spoke to Majors for Magazine Dreams and asked when he last spoke to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. "I wrote a letter to him. Not recently, [but] not too far in the past," he revealed.

"I just want to clear the record, yeah it sucks. It sucks, right? Like boom, you get the verdict, then boom [you’re dropped], but Marvel’s not mishandling anything by it coming through the grapevine," Majors said of his firing. "I got the job through the grapevine. [Kevin] didn’t call me and say 'Hey, do you want to do the movie? Do you want to be this guy?' My agent called me and said it."

"Then an agent of mine - not my agent - got the news, turned and gave it to me straight. So, I reached out to Kevin."

Majors didn't reveal whether Feige responded but did explain why he wrote to the executive. "I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I’m watching them. I see what they’re doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I’m at."

While there continue to be rumblings online about Kang's story being wrapped up - the latest from scooper @MyTimeToShineH is that it will be an "anticlimactic" conclusion - does Majors believe they'll ever ask him back?

"It’s not in my control. I see it clearly. I understand - it’s a publicly traded company," the actor acknowledged. "You’re trying to do this; you can’t have this [controversy] around. That’s what happens when this happens. I don’t hold it against them. I want to make that very clear. I’m not upset with anybody about that. I’m not upset at all."

Many fans would like to see Majors get a second chance as Kang, especially as the villain was a huge part of Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. He was meant to be the MCU's next Thanos but, as things stand, his story has ended with little fanfare and many unanswered questions.

Would you like Marvel Studios to bring Majors back as Kang?