LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Creates A Universe In Full Trailer For Mike Flanagan's THE LIFE OF CHUCK

The first full trailer for Mike Flanagan's latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, has been released. The movie stars Loki's Tom Hiddleston as the eponymous protagonist...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2025 04:04 PM EST
“Every year that you live, that world will get bigger and brighter. And more detailed, and complex. You fill the whole thing. It'll be a universe."

Following a brief teaser, a poster and some promo stills, NEON has finally given us a proper look at Mike Flanagan's (Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game) latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, which stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Avengers: Doomsday) in the lead role.

Though King is (obviously) best-known for his work in the horror genre, he has penned some notable sci-fi, fantasy, and even straightforward drama stories (Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, for example). The Life of Chuck is based on the legendary author's 2020 novella, and while it does contain some sci-fi elements, it is most definitely not a horror tale.

The movie had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, where it won the People's Choice Award. Positive reviews followed, and the film currently sits at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Life of Chuck has been described as, "A life-affirming, genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz." 

Check out the new trailer below.

"Wherever Marty (Chiwetel Ejiofor) goes, he can't get away from Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston)... His face is showing up on billboards, signs — even on TV. What's so special about this seemingly ordinary accountant & why does he warrant such a sendoff? Their connection includes Marty's ex-wife, her co-worker, his neighbor, and just about everyone else they know. Chuck's life story soon begins to unravel in front of us, going back to a childhood with grandfather Albie (Mark Hamill), who teaches him about accounting and passes on a love for dancing, all the while keeping him from a prophetic secret in the attic."

The Life of Chuck also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson, Jacob Tremblay as young Chuck, Benjamin Pajak as young Chuck, Cody Flanagan as young Chuck, Annalise Basso as Janice Halliday, Karen Gillan as Felicia Gordon, Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz, Mia Sara as Sarah Krantz, Matthew Lillard as Gus, Carl Lumbly as Sam Yarbrough, Samantha Sloyan as Miss Rohrbacher, Harvey Guillén, Kate Siegel as Miss Richards, Nick Offerman as the Narrator, Q'orianka Kilcher as Ginny Krantz, David Dastmalchian as a grieving father, Rahul Kohli as Bri, Heather Langenkamp as Vera, Michael Trucco, and Molly C. Quinn as Chuck's mother.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/15/2025, 4:45 PM
This looks like some Forrest Gump, the green mile, that Ben Stiller Time magazine movie and some other sad shit movie.

The trailer looks extremely cheesy.

I guess I'll wait for when it [frick]ing arrives on Sky Cinema.

For [frick]s Sake
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/15/2025, 4:57 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -
Yes. There is room in the world for sappy things.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 5:00 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - you suck
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/15/2025, 5:10 PM
@bobevanz - Come on. What did I [frick]ing say?

At least I said I'll [frick]ing watch it.🤷‍♂️
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/15/2025, 5:12 PM
@Goldboink - @bobevanz

[frick]ing hell guys.

I was only taking the piss

For [frick]s sake
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/15/2025, 5:00 PM
The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon would be more compelling.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 5:02 PM
This looks fantastic. Thanks for sharing a REAL MOVIE on this titanic of a site. Also, today was the day the Titanic sank. Sunk? Idk
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/15/2025, 5:07 PM
@bobevanz - It feels like you read some Titanic trivia today and you were waiting for an opportunity to say that lol.

Movie does look good tho. A colorful, cheerful poster for a Mike Flanagan movie?? I got a jump scare from that, I guess this is a horror flick.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/15/2025, 5:13 PM
@bobevanz - 😂

