THE RUNNING MAN's Glen Powell On Why He Prefers To Play An Ordinary Guy Over A Superhero

THE RUNNING MAN's Glen Powell On Why He Prefers To Play An Ordinary Guy Over A Superhero

Glen Powell has been fancast as Batman, Aquaman, Nova, and several other superheroes, but The Running Man star prefers to play an "ordinary guy" in a "simple story."

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Glen Powell may be closing the door on ever joining the ranks of superpowered heroes in the Marvel or DC universes.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters star revealed he's not particularly drawn to roles that involve capes, cosmic powers, or mutant abilities.

I just don’t identify with people with superpowers for the most part,” Powell explained, discussing what led him to take on the role of Richards in the upcoming remake of The Running Man. “I like the ordinary guy against extraordinary odds. The entire world is hunting this man, trying to kill him. Can he survive? Can he save his family? That’s a great, simple story.” 

Powell's comments seem to dash fan hopes of seeing him play characters like Aquaman or Nova, popular choices in recent fancast discussions.

However, his preference for grounded, human stories doesn’t completely shut him out of the superhero world. After all, Bruce Wayne has no superpowers unless you count his"super preperation" abilities...

The 1987 sci-fi action film, loosely based on Stephen King’s novel, starred iconic action star Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards- a wrongly accused ex-cop forced into a deadly televised competition reminiscent of American Gladiator.

Given Schwarzenegger's physique, the movie reimagined King’s protagonist as a muscular action hero battling assassins for a chance at freedom and his daughter’s survival.

However, the upcoming remake from Edgar Wright and Glen Powell aims to stick closer to King’s original vision. This new adaptation will portray Richards not as a hardened fighter, but as a desperate, everyman character pushed to extremes in a dystopian society that turns suffering into entertainment.

In addition to Powell, the remake also stars Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), Michael Cera, (Scot Pilgrim vs the World), Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two, Avengers: Infinity War), Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire, Foundation), William H. Macy (Shameless))and Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding).

Brolin is set to play a producer of the show, with Domingo playing the show's host, and Pace playing one of the fiendish hunters tasked with hunting down the game's contestants. 

Cera is reportedly playing a rebel that's out to overthrow the government and finds himself assisting Powell's lead character.

Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Karl Glusman are also set to appear in supporting roles.

The Running Man  is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 7, 2025.

Vietnam War Combat Meets Lethal Dinosaur Predators In Brutal PRIMITIVE WAR SDCC Trailer
Related:

Vietnam War Combat Meets Lethal Dinosaur Predators In Brutal PRIMITIVE WAR SDCC Trailer
THE OLD GUARD 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land
Recommended For You:

THE OLD GUARD 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2025, 1:08 PM
He doesn't understand superheroes then
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 1:21 PM
@Vigor - yep

Ironically if done well imo , their powers should be the least interesting parts of them.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/29/2025, 1:31 PM
@Vigor - He will once they pay him lol. Every young actor still has to build up to that big pay check.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2025, 1:12 PM

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 7/29/2025, 1:15 PM
His in a remake of a movie already made that was already great; it's like getting sloppy seconds cause that's all you were worth.

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/29/2025, 1:17 PM
@Matador - to be fair, Arnold's RM wasn't remotely close to the book other than the name and the fact it was a game show. Hopefully they take this one more seriously, but we'll see.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2025, 1:20 PM
@JacobsLadder - "Hopefully they take this one more seriously"
He slaps his ass and then gives a middle finger to the camera, I remember that part from the trailer because that was the point where I checked out.
Matador
Matador - 7/29/2025, 1:29 PM
@JacobsLadder - I never read the book but, I did enjoy the heck out of that movie as a kid.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/29/2025, 2:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, there was that. Edgar Wright is going to Edgar Wright. I just hope it's good.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/29/2025, 2:25 PM
@Matador - for sure. There is a lot to like in the movie. I remember seeing it in the theater. Great cast. The book is just different. This is one remake I can get behind. Like Jurassic Park. If they did an R-rated version of the first book that would be incredible.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2025, 2:26 PM
@JacobsLadder - Never been a fan of that guy, he made one good film and that was it. The attempts humour in his other films just don't land for me.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/29/2025, 1:15 PM
I can see him as Indiana Jones more than I can see him as Cyclops
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/29/2025, 1:18 PM
Ben Richards is a cool character. He's just a guy who wants to save his daughter.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/29/2025, 1:20 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2025, 1:48 PM
@SuperCat - LLLLOOOLLL!!!!!!!!

Bro, you are in a zone today!!!
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/29/2025, 1:28 PM
OT: Prehistoric Planet Ice Age announced for November

https://x.com/AppleTV/status/1950194660363948332?t=v071U-nYhr86drBbxp-_Zw&s=19
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 1:29 PM
We’ll of course you can’t identify with people who have superpowers because none of us [frick]ing have any lol…

However if you look beyond the surface level trappings and get to know the characters , those are the real reasons people love superheroes imo like any other genre or story.

I hope one day he’s able to understand that but if not then there are more “grounded” heroes he could play such as…

Booster Gold (he’s more tech based)

User Comment Image

Green Arrow

User Comment Image

Grifter

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/29/2025, 1:30 PM
Fair enough, but the point of superhero films is to get away from the ordinary in the first place🤷🏾‍♂️
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/29/2025, 1:47 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

The Running Man ain’t ordinary, yet.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/29/2025, 1:30 PM
Sure sure sure, until Marvel offers him $10 million to play a superhero.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/29/2025, 1:34 PM
I wanted him for Cyclops but they're probably casting 20 year olds
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2025, 1:49 PM
@bobevanz - Good Call.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/29/2025, 1:43 PM
He’d still be a great Scott Summers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 2:08 PM
@thewanderer - yes , he would but I doubt it happens.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 7/29/2025, 1:43 PM
😂

Yeah just an ordinary guy.

In an over the top, sci-fi dystopian action adventure … filled with Hollywood Tropes and convenient Plot Armor to protect you at all times.

So … ordinary.

🤦‍♂️
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2025, 1:47 PM
Don’t think I like this version as same as original look better this takes in place in city
clogan
clogan - 7/29/2025, 1:51 PM
If this man was a seasoning, he’d be flour.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder