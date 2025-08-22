"This Season On" PEACEMAKER Trailer Released; James Gunn Reveals Whether [SPOILER] Is A Justice Gang Member

Peacemaker season 2 premiered on HBO Max last night, and a new trailer for the DC Studios TV series takes a look at what's to come in the weeks ahead.

As well as the aftermath of Christopher Smith killing his Multiversal double, we see more of the show's alternate reality. The sneak peek also teases A.R.G.U.S.'s mission, as they look to stop Peacemaker from inadvertently destroying the world with his pocket universe.

That's an understandable concern after what happened in Superman, as it was there we saw Lex Luthor open a black hole in Metropolis.

Addressing fans on Threads, filmmaker James Gunn confirmed that, despite what we saw in Peacemaker's "Previously in the DCU" recap, Superman and Supergirl are not members of the Justice Gang. Instead, they "team up with them a lot like they did in Superman."

He later said that swapping out the Justice League for the Justice Gang was "the plan from very early on," and explained Metamorpho's absence by confirming that the recap "happens before Superman."

When another fan queried whether there's no longer a Justice League because of Barry Allen's actions in The Flash, Gunn responded, "That was due to the fact there is no Justice League (yet) in the DCU." In other words, nothing we saw in the DCEU is relevant to this shared world.

Gunn has also confirmed that there's meant to be an 18-year age gap between Rick Flag Sr. and Rick Flag Jr. In real life, there's a 15-year difference between actors Frank Grillo and Joel Kinnaman.

You can watch the new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 in the player below.

DC Studios has officially released a new trailer for PEACEMAKER Season 2!

https://t.co/krTakePHdo — Culture Base 🍿 (@Culture3ase) August 22, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.