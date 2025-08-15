The Punisher Holds Spidey At Gunpoint In Final Batch Of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos

Following conflicting reports about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Glasgow shoot, a new set photo confirms that the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios movie has now wrapped filming in the Scottish city.

We also have another shot of the wall-crawler perched on the hood of The Punisher's Battle Van, and upon closer inspection, Frank Castle is shown sitting in the driver's seat, pointing a gun at Spidey. That's likely a stand-in rather than Jon Bernthal, but it indicates that these two will have a combative relationship, just like in the comics.

Finally, in what will likely be our last round of photos from the Glasgow set (which was doubling for New York City), we see Spider-Man in a few comic-accurate poses. That costume is indeed amazing, and the first official stills promise to be even more spectacular.

"I feel good, man. It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man," Tom Holland recently said of his first day on set. "You know, it’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them."

"Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together," the actor continued. "So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again."

"It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together," Holland added.

Practical effects appear to be a priority for filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, and that should go a long way in helping take Spider-Man back to his street-level roots. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to continue shooting on location elsewhere in Europe, but whether we'll get more set photos isn't currently clear.

Check out these Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.