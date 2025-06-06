Fans Have Spotted What Could Be A Key Connection Between THE FANTASTIC FOUR And LOKI's TVA - Possible SPOILERS

We first visited the Time Variance Authority in Loki, with it ultimately outed as a front for He Who Remains. The Kang Variant founded and used the organisation to prune timelines and keep the Sacred Timeline in check, allowing him to rule over it from the Citadel at the End of Time.

Now, He Who Remains is gone, and Loki is powering the Multiverse alone. In Deadpool & Wolverine, it was revealed that the TVA is still attempting to keep on top of things, though some agents—like Mr. Paradox—have gone rogue without the "Time-Keepers" calling the shots.

In the comics, Nathaniel Richards (Kang) is believed to be a descendant of Reed Richards, at least 1000 years removed. That connection is unlikely to be the focus of Avengers: Doomsday now that it's no longer Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it may have been the plan at least once upon a time.

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit has noticed that there's technology in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Baxter Building that's very similar, if not identical, to what the TVA uses.

We've long wondered why the TVA was fitted out with such retro-looking tech, but if it's all based on Mister Fantastic's designs or even stolen from him, then it would make sense why there's such a visual crossover. It was theorised that Kang deliberately kept the X-Men and Fantastic Four off the Sacred Timeline, and using a Reed Variant's technology would've added salt to the wound.

However, Kasra Farahani was the production designer on The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Loki, so it might be that fans are looking a little too much into this (and he was simply reusing props from the series that proved a good fit for this retro-futuristic reality).

We'd be lying to say we're not somewhat intrigued by the possibility, though, and we may well end up learning that the TVA is indeed somehow connected to the Future Foundation over the next couple of years.

Check out the comparison in the Reddit post below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.