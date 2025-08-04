THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poll Results Are In - Find Out What CBM's Readers Made Of The MCU Reboot

By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2025 11:08 AM EST

We recently asked you to vote in a poll to give us an idea of what ComicBookMovie.com's readers made of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the results are now in...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We recently asked ComicBookMovie.com's readers to let us know how they felt about Marvel Studios and director Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the results are in.

1346 of you voted, and - just like the results of our Superman poll - the majority of you went with the most positive option, "Fantastic, 5/5," continuing all the way down to the most negative choice, which got just 2% of the votes.

While James Gunn's DCU reboot certainly had its share of detractors, First Steps seems to have been embraced by the majority of fans. Critics were also won over, and the movie is currently sitting at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, Marvel's First Family's latest big-screen outing doesn't seem to have resonated with general audiences to the same extent.

After a strong debut, The Fantastic Four suffered a significant second-weekend drop (down almost 80% from its opening day), and may struggle in North America going forward. International numbers have been a little more consistent, however, and the movie recently passed $350 million worldwide (it's expected to finish its global box office run with around $570M).

Not the massive hit Marvel/Disney will have been hoping for, but it should still (just about) clear a profit for the studio.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reaches $350M Worldwide; Expected To End Run With $570M Despite U.S. Struggles
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reaches $350M Worldwide; Expected To End Run With $570M Despite U.S. Struggles
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hit With Steep Decline At Domestic Box Office After $11.7M Friday
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hit With Steep Decline At Domestic Box Office After $11.7M Friday

marvel72
marvel72 - 8/4/2025, 11:52 AM
I'm waiting for it to be released on Disney Plus,can't be arsed to see it before that.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/4/2025, 11:57 AM
@marvel72 - this... isnt the real Marvel72 is it? 😂
Fogs
Fogs - 8/4/2025, 12:00 PM
@MarkCassidy - He's PTSD Marvel72
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/4/2025, 12:29 PM
@marvel72 -

You must be one of the 9%ers
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/4/2025, 12:00 PM
Lol the coping Is real....this was a dud all the way ...Time to get real ..MCU Is toast AND Jonathan Majors legacy Will endure
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2025, 12:01 PM
I thought it was solid tbh…

All the performances were great imo with the main four all being on equal footing (if I had an MVP , it might be shared between Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards & Vanessa Kirby’s Sue tbh) with some nice character moments & heart aswell.

The VFX were well done for the most part with some jankiness at times , especially when it came to Franklin aswell as the action imo.

The humor was hit or miss and I do think the movie could have benefited by slowing the pace a bit and being 10 minutes or so longer though.

Anyway , I give it a 3.5 out of 5.

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/4/2025, 12:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That's about where I landed. I liked it more than I expected, but less than I hoped. The more I think about it, the Franklin subplot should have been saved for a sequel. Having the first act essentially be a 9-month montage lessened the impact overall, IMO.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 8/4/2025, 12:05 PM
Why are there comparisons to its opening day? No one does that. Are we comparing the first Friday to the second Friday? 80% drop is not bad. Although Endgame was the most unreachable number still dropped 90%
Civil War had a 74% drop from its first Friday to its second. Spiderman Homecoming best comparison to make! Opened at $118. Opening day was $50. Second Friday was $13. There are movies that have had much smaller drops like Dr. Strange or Winter Soldier. So it's not nothing. You at least put into context in prior articles about how its drop for 2nd weekend was better and worse than such and such. But it's a little weird to compare opening day, which includes Thursday previews, to any other day following. Especially because of those Thursday previews. No other day will have that.Opening weekend drops. Fine. But drops from opening day is still weird to me to use as a traceable statistic cause it's clearly very inconsistent in regards to overall reception.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 8/4/2025, 12:09 PM
@Rexotron - I meant to say Trending not traceable.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/4/2025, 12:13 PM
Still better than superman.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:17 PM
@Canyoublush - that's not difficult threshold to beat

Having said that F4 was really good, one of the best post-Endgame
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/4/2025, 12:30 PM
@Canyoublush - I mean, Superman is probably going to finish its run with at least $100M more than FF.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:45 PM
@MarkCassidy - pretty sure he was talking about quality, Jurassic will beat both blindfolded, does that mean it's a better movie to you?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/4/2025, 12:49 PM
@MarkCassidy - He said "better than," not "more financially successful than." But he's also wrong, so there's that.
Starlight
Starlight - 8/4/2025, 12:17 PM
Why is Reed's collar NOT white?... WHY?????
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/4/2025, 12:23 PM
I liked it. Seemed weird not having Doom as the main antagonist in an FF movie. I enjoyed Superman more.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/4/2025, 12:35 PM
It was good. 3/5. Thats it.
kazuma
kazuma - 8/4/2025, 12:42 PM
I really enjoyed it but I really don't know if I can say it's my favourite FF movie. Like, yes on a technical level it's better.
Script, plot, CGI, and comic accuracy is all better. I love the retro aesthetic too. But I feel like the movie is very much still an MCU Marvel film and not it's own thing. Despite it being in it's own universe. And those MCUisms hurt it imo.
JimmyGoombas
JimmyGoombas - 8/4/2025, 12:47 PM
I thought it was very solid but not the home run Marvel needed. 50% of the movie felt new and fresh but the other half was still firmly rooted in the repetitive, aging MCU tropes that we're all a little bored of at this point. The "say the line! say it!" moment with Johnny and Ben, yet another 3rd act involving portals and an undercooked villain, and very rushed pacing where so many things happen off-screen or seem edited down to ribbons. This is the 37th movie in the MCU, and it sure feels like the 37th time we are seeing the same jokes and storylines play out over and over.

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/4/2025, 12:50 PM
"1346 of you voted"
SuperHeroFan1
SuperHeroFan1 - 8/4/2025, 12:55 PM
I liked it. But i would have liked to see more of Reed being stretchy lol. Seems like they focused on his mind more. I liked that they didn't make him out to be a nerd. That was a mistake that they made in the original.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/4/2025, 12:56 PM
I liked that they finally figured out that the Incredibles was the best version of the fantastic 4 and tried to emulate that tone and aesthetic. I don't know that they quite nailed it, but it was entertaining. I enjoyed the cast, but not sure how well these versions of the characters will work once they're among the sacred timeline and heroes.

