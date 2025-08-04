THE PUNISHER Takes Out Multiple Bad Guys In New Set Videos; Ma Gnucci Actress Possibly Revealed

Marvel Studios' The Punisher Special Presentation is currently shooting, and the latest videos from the set show Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) taking down multiple attackers.

As Castle is rushed by a group of bad guys, he easily dispatches the first few with his bare hands before commandeering a baseball bat and finishing the job.

The Punisher is also set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so there's been some confusion about which project these videos and photos are from. The fourth Spider-Man movie is filming in Scotland, however, while production on the Special Presentation is underway in New York.

We recently got a first glimpse of the actress playing the villainous Carmela Magdalena Gnucci, aka "Ma Gnucci," and one fan believes he's identified her as Emmy Award-winning Transparent and Poker Face star Judith Light. The blurry shots make it difficult to tell for sure, but it's a pretty solid theory.

Have a look at the photos below and let us know what you think.

New look at Jon Bernthal on the set of 'THE PUNISHER'pic.twitter.com/kDvwZvu5DY — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) August 3, 2025

New look at Jon Bernthal on the set of ‘THE PUNISHER’ Special Presentation. pic.twitter.com/dk3IFKurGj — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) August 3, 2025

Kevin Feige recently indicated that the version of the Punisher we meet in Brand New Day will be toned down somewhat (not exactly surprising given the movie's more family-friendly tone).

"When Punisher is in the Spider-Man movie, it’ll be a different tonality. We are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

Bernthal also co-wrote the script for The Punisher Special with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will helm the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel's head of streaming Bard Winderbaum said after the project was made official. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum went on to reveal that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again, which saw Matt Murdock team-up with his old frenemy to take down members of Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."