SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Massively Extends Glasgow Shoot, THE PUNISHER Taps Oscar-Winning Cinematographer

Filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day was paused in Glasgow today, and The Scottish Herald brings word that Marvel Studios has made a big change to its plans.

The original idea was for the movie to be filmed in the city between August 1 and August 15. Now, the shoot has been extended to August 26, 11 days longer than originally reported. As today proves, that doesn't mean we'll get new shots of Spidey daily, but it bodes well for us seeing more characters and scenes from Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the weeks ahead.

"The Herald understands that filming will continue in the Merchant City area of the city until August 18," the site reports, "before halting for a few days and then picking up again from August 21 until August 26."

"Road restrictions indicate that production will move to Hutchison Street from August 16 to August 18, before taking over Cochrane Street, John Street, South Frederick Street and Montrose Street from August 21 to August 26," it adds.

Here are a few more shots from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set following yesterday's practical web-swinging scenes.

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, of course, but we'll see him in The Punisher Special Presentation before then.

We're expecting that to bridge the gap between Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and Spidey's next movie, and it's being widely reported that cinematographer Robert Elswit was tapped to work on the standalone special. He's a legend who counts There Will Be Blood, Punch-Drunk Love, and Nightcrawler among his many credits.

However, Elswit might be best known for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, and seeing what he brings to the table with The Punisher's first Disney+ solo outing promises to be very exciting indeed.

Finally, while there are those desperate to paint The Fantastic Four: First Steps as some sort of colossal failure for Marvel Studios, we're going to end things on a positive note with a couple of awesome new posters for the reboot.

As you can see below, those put the spotlight on Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic and Joseph Quinn as the MCU's Human Torch.

Earlier today, Disney CEO Bob Iger praised the movie and said that it "successfully launched this important franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe." That suggests Disney is happy (or at least happy enough) with how The Fantastic Four has performed.