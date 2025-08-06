WICKED: FOR GOOD Gets A "First Look" Featurette And Two New Posters Highlighting Elphaba And Glinda

Universal has shared a spellbinding "first look" featurette for Wicked: For Good, along with two new character posters that put the spotlight on Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Elphaba and Glinda...

By JoshWilding - Aug 06, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Last year, Wicked became a cultural sensation and quickly established itself as the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time. This November, it reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Universal Pictures has just conjured up an extended featurette for the movie (billed as a "First Look"), along with two gorgeous new character posters putting the spotlight on the sequel's leads.

If you didn't like the first movie, chances are Wicked: For Good isn't for you. However, after the first instalment grossed $729 million at the worldwide box office, we'd say this one has a good shot at being one of 2025's few billion-dollar hits. 

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award-nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. 

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonised as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).  

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and revelling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.  

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart.

The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives. And, as an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. 

The movie also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda’s fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear. 

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters worldwide on November 21.

