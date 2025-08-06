Will SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Reveal That The Punisher Is Leading The Hand? Possible SPOILERS Follow

In one of the first photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we spotted a tank with a demonic symbol on the side. Many fans rushed to the conclusion that it must belong to the Inner Demons, but Mister Negative reportedly isn't set to appear in the movie.

While that's a little disappointing, if that symbol means what we think it does, it could be a game-changer for the MCU and, more specifically, The Punisher. He's supposedly the one driving that tank, and the symbol bears at least a passing resemblance to The Hand's.

There's already chatter about Japanese-inspired villains appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Hand's return would likely lead directly into Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

In the comics, Frank Castle was offered the chance to lead The Hand, but only agreed when they promised to resurrect his wife, Maria. Using the ninja organisation's immense resources, The Punisher waged war on the underworld, killing Warlord and Hate-Monger, as well as wiping out the Apostles of War, an arms-dealing group founded by the God of War Ares to perpetuate war across the world.

Frank also had them collect child abusers, rapists, and murderers who went free and executed them himself. Inevitably, the vigilante soon realised that they were also killing innocents, and with great effort, he managed to free himself of their influence.

Does this story fit into Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It's a lot, admittedly, but could Peter Parker be tempted by the promise of them bringing back Aunt May in a world that's forgotten him? We'd say there's a chance, and we know Frank would do anything in his war on crime.

As for how the Man Without Fear factors into all this, we could get a Shadowland adaptation in Daredevil: Born Again if he becomes The Hand's next potential leader after Frank (The Punisher could even take his place in that story as its big bad).

Marvel Studios might not take it that far, but we'd be shocked if The Hand isn't in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in some capacity. If the plan is for Frank to lead them, then we may get some hints in The Punisher Special Presentation. Heck, he could even be killed and resurrected as their pawn!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Do you think we'll see The Punisher lead The Hand in the movie? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.