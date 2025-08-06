Chris Hemsworth Clarifies Intent Behind Recent THOR Video: "“It Definitely Got Misconstrued"

Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor recently shared a video titled "Thank You! The Legacy of Thor," which ignited speculation that he might be preparing to hang up the hammer for good.

The video featured clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interview segments from Hemsworth's tenure as the MCU's God of Thunder, and included shots from the four solo Thor movies as well as Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Hemsworth captioned his social media post. "For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable... Next up, Doomsday!"

You'd be forgiven for thinking Hemsworth was preemptively bidding farewell to the character here, but the Aussie actor has now clarified the intent behind sharing the video.

"It was certainly not the intent," he tells THR in a new interview. "To be honest, my social media team assembled some footage and were like, 'Oh, this could be cool. We’ll put some stuff up and thank the fans.' And I was like, 'Yeah, cool. It’s been great.' So we penned it together, and off I went to do something else. But then I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, 'Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here.' (Laughs.) We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was [already] off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career. So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn’t anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way."

So, it seems we can expect to see quite a bit more from Hemsworth's take on the Mighty Avenger in the MCU.

One man who feels that Hemsworth still has a lot more to offer the MCU is Kevin Feige, who said he believes that the actor is still "in his prime" in a recent interview, possibly indicating that he will be wielding Mjölnir for years to come.

We have also heard that a fifth Thor movie is in the works, but nothing has been confirmed.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America