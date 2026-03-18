SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Promises A Shocking Rebirth For The MCU's Peter Parker

After 24 hours of teasers, the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has finally been released. While similar to the version that leaked online late last year, there are some big changes and even bigger reveals in this long-awaited first look.

Fans have theorised that the movie might take Peter Parker down the Man-Spider route, and that's hinted at here with the emergence of organic webbing and a very intriguing change to the hero's eyes.

We'll be sharing a full trailer breakdown later today, but plenty of classic comic book imagery can be found, along with appearances from villains like Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Hand. It's also strongly hinted that the web-slinger will be battling someone able to hop between minds, taking control of them in the process.

That sounds an awful lot like a certain psychic in the X-Men, right? (yes, we're back to Jean Grey)

The Punisher and Bruce Banner also make appearances, and Frank Castle's relationship with Spidey looks suitably tense as they attempt to protect New York in vastly different ways. We also see that Peter is mourning the life he lost when Doctor Strange's spell made the world forget the man beneath the mask. However, MJ and Ned are still very much in his orbit.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.