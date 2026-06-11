Spider-Man: Brand New Day Chinese Promo Teases "Mysterious Villains" And Confirms New Superpower

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially set for a Chinese release, and a new video sees Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon bring audiences in the Middle Kingdom up to speed about what to expect from the movie.

Sink reveals that "Spider-Man faces challenges like never before, like mysterious villains appearing one after another." Could that be confirmation of a link between characters like The Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Hand?

Later, Holland added that Peter Parker "unlocks the super cool ability of organic web-shooters," confirming something we've suspected for a while now.

The 2002 Spider-Man movie was the first to introduce the idea of organic web-shooters, with the comics later following. That happened during a clash with the villainous Spider-Queen, who transformed the wall-crawler into an actual spider, leaving his powers changed in the aftermath.

"The Other" storyline would later double down on the mystical side of Spider-Man's powers, giving him an enhanced Spider-Sense and stingers in his wrists. That wasn't well-received, and Marvel Comics quickly moved on from the idea. In fact, during 2008's "Brand New Day" reboot, Spidey went back to using mechanical web-shooters, and that's been the case ever since.

The MCU heading down the organic web-shooter route is interesting, and both official and leaked footage have strongly hinted at that being far more powerful than Peter's web formula. So, expect it to change his fighting style more than what we saw on the page and in the movies led by Tobey Maguire.

Check out this new Chinese promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the player below.

Spider-Man : brand new day New Chinese Promo.

' Announcement ' In English. Only In theatres July 31. #SpiderManBrandNewDay #spidermanbrandnewday

spiderman brand new day pic.twitter.com/TySitAQ0Cu — PANNEER SELVAM (@PANNEER10002) June 11, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.