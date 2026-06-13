Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Identifies The Hulk As One Of The Movie's "Spider-Foes"

The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is expected to be released on Wednesday, June 17, when tickets for the movie go on sale. It's already leaked online a couple of times, of course, but the official version could be quite a bit different.

We've already seen two different openings, with one pitting Spider-Man against The Hand and the other showing the wall-crawler making short work of The Scorpion.

However, the main focus of the sneak peek will be Spidey fighting The Hulk. Seeing them clash is a dream come true for comic book fans, and it's become the norm for Sony Pictures to highlight the MCU's heroes in marketing.

In the case of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, a shot of the hero swinging into action with Iron Man was featured in trailers, but absent from the movie itself. That's because it was created specifically for the movie's previews.

Today, we have some promo art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day identifying the movie's "Spider-Foes," and The Hulk is among them. In case it was already clear, the Jade Giant is being positioned as one of the villains, along with The Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tarantula.

Introducing a recent Chinese teaser for the movie, Sadie Sink revealed that "Spider-Man faces challenges like never before, like mysterious villains appearing one after another." Tom Holland, meanwhile, added that Peter Parker "unlocks the super cool ability of organic web-shooters," confirming something we've suspected for a while now.

Check out this new promo art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X post below (we've also included some additional pieces featuring The Hand).

We also have a first look at an Iron Studios statue for the movie, featuring a closer look at the new costume Peter Parker will swing into action wearing next month.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.