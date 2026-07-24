From Hobgoblin To The Human Torch: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease A Comic-Inspired Future

The fourth solo Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland is about to hit theaters at the end of this month and the film is reportedly going to send the franchise in an entirely different direction.

Just as the ending of 2021's No Way Home served to set the tone for Brand New Day with everyone in the MCU forgetting that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, Brand New Day reportedly has a controversial ending that will likely inform the wall-crawler's next appearance in the Secret Wars two-part Avengers film series or Holland's fifth Spidey film.

And based on early buzz and box office tracking, there's definitely going to be a fifth Spider-Man film.

To that end, Baton and Holland have both briefly started discussing what the future of their respective characters may hold, moving forward after the events of Brand New Day.

For Holland, he's keen to have a team-up with the Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch, who is played by Joseph Quinn. "They have some really fun stuff in the comics and I think we’d get on really well ... That’d be really cool," said Holland.

TOM SAYING HE’D LIKE TO SHARE THE SCREEN WITH JOSEPH QUINN’S JOHNNY SPIDEYTORCH NATION GET UP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FOlZW1Wav3 — joni ✵ (@spideysbrie) July 24, 2026

The Holland Spider-Man era of films in the MCU has featured various team-ups including Iron Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange, and in Brand New Day- the Punisher and the Hulk. Perhaps in the fifth film, the guest MCU superhero, or in this case team, will be the Fantastic Four.

Comic fans know Spidey is basically the Fantastic Four's unofficial fifth member, often filling in on the team when someone gets injured or goes missing. Furthermore, the comics handle Peter’s mentorship differently than the movies: instead of Tony Stark guiding Peter's scientific aspirations, it's Reed Richards who takes Peter under his wing as his scholastic mentor.

Elsewhere, Jacob Batalon was asked about his character's comic book roots, where Ned Leeds is one of several characters that eventually adopts of the moniker of the Hobgoblin, one of Spider-Man's greatest enemies and a more calculated and conniving version of the Green Goblin.

On potentially suiting up as the villain, Batalon stated, "I'd be open to the idea for sure. Honestly I genuinely thought I was gonna be the bad guy in the 3rd movie."

Jacob Batalon when asked if there is a chance we could see Hobgoblin in the MCU.



“I'd be open to the idea for sure. Honestly I genuinely thought I was gonna be the bad guy in the 3rd movie”



(via: @GoldHouseCo) pic.twitter.com/tpX3mx8aB8 — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 23, 2026

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.