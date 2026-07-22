"Bring Tissues": Zendaya And Tom Holland Tease A Devastating Ending For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

&quot;Bring Tissues&quot;: Zendaya And Tom Holland Tease A Devastating Ending For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"It's very sad": Tom Holland & Zendaya reveal Spider-Man: Brand New Day will bring fans to tears. Get the full emotional update inside!

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By MarkJulian - Jul 22, 2026 10:07 PM EST

The release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is right around the corner and the teases for something tragic happening in Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film continue to roll in.

In a new group interview with his wife Zendaya and Ned actor Jacob Batalon, the trio tell audiences that they probably want to bring some tissue to the film

When specifically asked if audiences would cry, Zendaya immediately responded, "Yes."

Holland echoed that sentiment, adding "Big Time," before Zendaya revealed that she cried multiple times. Holland then went on to say, "It’s very sad. I don’t know if it’s the best selling point of the movie…but it’s cathartic...but then also devastating.

Previously, Holland teased that the film's ending might be controversial. It lends credence to rumors that one of the main trio from Midtown School of Science and Technology might actually die in Brand New Day.

Could it be Tom Holland's Peter Parker that makes the ultimate sacrifice?  Keep in mind that Holland is not confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday and that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is reportedly the main wall-crawler in that film.

Rumors have emerged previously from purported test screenings that audiences will leave the theater split on how the film ends and it seems that this is one of the few online superhero movie rumors that might actually pan out.

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

 The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/22/2026, 10:51 PM
Somethin tells me these actors will cry at anything
jst5
jst5 - 7/22/2026, 11:29 PM
@Matchesz -I'll give a standing ovation if it's both Ned and Disney's temu MJ.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/22/2026, 10:56 PM
I mean ..i creo when ICE took my friend Randesh Gupta to the toilet by force, he reeded so hard half Tuscaloosa was gusto a gusto
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2026, 11:20 PM

Please God, tell me the crying is the deaths of sh!tty MJ, Ned, & Flash.

Hopefully the Earth that's left after DD/SW will have good versions of these excellent Marvel characters.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/22/2026, 11:28 PM
I cried when I found out there was going to be a spiderman vs scorpion fight scene in the snow. Let’s go! Destin Cretton tom holland and the team found a way to make it happen

🕷️💥🦂❄️

My next request is for Peter to get cucked by Paul. Introduce Paul

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