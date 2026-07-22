"Bring Tissues": Zendaya And Tom Holland Tease A Devastating Ending For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is right around the corner and the teases for something tragic happening in Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film continue to roll in.

In a new group interview with his wife Zendaya and Ned actor Jacob Batalon, the trio tell audiences that they probably want to bring some tissue to the film

When specifically asked if audiences would cry, Zendaya immediately responded, "Yes."

Holland echoed that sentiment, adding "Big Time," before Zendaya revealed that she cried multiple times. Holland then went on to say, "It’s very sad. I don’t know if it’s the best selling point of the movie…but it’s cathartic...but then also devastating.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya have one warning about Spider-Man: Brand New Day



Q: “Are we gonna cry?”



Zendaya: “Yes!!”



Tom Holland: “Big time.”



Zendaya: “I cried multiple times.”



Jacob Batalon: “A lot.”



Tom Holland: “It’s very sad.



I don’t know if it’s the best selling point of… pic.twitter.com/qStwWUJVH7 — vintae (@Vintaeonchain) July 21, 2026

Previously, Holland teased that the film's ending might be controversial. It lends credence to rumors that one of the main trio from Midtown School of Science and Technology might actually die in Brand New Day.

Could it be Tom Holland's Peter Parker that makes the ultimate sacrifice? Keep in mind that Holland is not confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday and that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is reportedly the main wall-crawler in that film.

Rumors have emerged previously from purported test screenings that audiences will leave the theater split on how the film ends and it seems that this is one of the few online superhero movie rumors that might actually pan out.

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.