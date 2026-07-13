Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Hints At Rumored Controversial Ending

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Hints At Rumored Controversial Ending

Rumors have persisted for quite some time that Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends on a controversial note and Tom Holland seemingly confirms those theories in a recent interview.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 13, 2026 09:07 AM EST

Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to end on a polarizing note?

As part of the global press push for Brand New Day, Tom Holland recently made a high-profile stop in Japan. The trip featured a mix of media interviews and fan events, where he and Zendaya joined forces with Japanese musicians Mrs. Green Apple to spotlight "Brand New," the movie's highly anticipated end-credits track.

During one of the interviews, there was a curious exchange between Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, centered around the film's ending.

Rumors have emerged previously from purported test screenings that audiences will leave the theater split on how the film ends, and in this quick snippet of an interview with Tom Holland, he seems to hint that something along those lines does indeed occur in the film.


Keep in mind that these rumors state that the ending of Brand New Day is incredibly tragic...Combine that with the fact that Tom Holland is not confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday and that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker will be the main webslinger in that film, and you can start to piece together where Brand New Day might be headed.

The main villain in the film is also an intentional secret according to Holland, hinting that the Hulk, Scorpion, the Hand, and Tombstone are not the person pulling the strings behind the scenes. "The villain that we have in this new movie, which is still very much a secret, is, I think, unlike anything we've seen in one of these movies before," teased Holland.

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

 The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/13/2026, 9:59 AM
If it does end with a crazy cliffhanger, it'll be great setup for his character in Doomsday/Secret Wars.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2026, 10:03 AM

The best ending would be sh!tty MJ, Ned, and Flash all getting killed so we can get good versions of them moving forward.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/13/2026, 10:12 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 10:06 AM
"Curiouser and Curiouser..."

Would they DO the "unthinkable"???
Dare they?

Let's say Peter "Dies". Or maybe...SPIDER-MAN "dies". Hmmmm. What if we get an ending that has Peter STRIPPED of any and ALL spider abilities.
Literally SPIDER-MAN NO MORE.
If "No Way Home" was the end of Peter Parker, maybe "Brand New Day" is the END of Spider-Man?

That would be a damn good cliffhanger.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/13/2026, 10:15 AM
It may be probable, then in the after credis scene, this universe gets wiped out. Another instant promotion for Doomsday.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/13/2026, 10:32 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on course to Beat Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Box Office Domestic Opening $257,698,183 Weekend. Worldwide $2,052,415,039
Cth
Cth - 7/13/2026, 10:34 AM
It'll be an opportunity to introduce Miles, have him face off against a symbiote resurrected Spidey, allowing Sony to have their cake and eat it too.

Allowing them to reboot Spidey with another actor if Miles doesn't take off.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/13/2026, 10:55 AM
That’s very vague though.

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