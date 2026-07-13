Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Hints At Rumored Controversial Ending

Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to end on a polarizing note?

As part of the global press push for Brand New Day, Tom Holland recently made a high-profile stop in Japan. The trip featured a mix of media interviews and fan events, where he and Zendaya joined forces with Japanese musicians Mrs. Green Apple to spotlight "Brand New," the movie's highly anticipated end-credits track.

During one of the interviews, there was a curious exchange between Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, centered around the film's ending.

Rumors have emerged previously from purported test screenings that audiences will leave the theater split on how the film ends, and in this quick snippet of an interview with Tom Holland, he seems to hint that something along those lines does indeed occur in the film.

Tom Holland teases the ending of ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



It's been reported that audiences will be divided over the film's ending.pic.twitter.com/GcjTDaTdnN — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 13, 2026



Keep in mind that these rumors state that the ending of Brand New Day is incredibly tragic...Combine that with the fact that Tom Holland is not confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday and that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker will be the main webslinger in that film, and you can start to piece together where Brand New Day might be headed.

The main villain in the film is also an intentional secret according to Holland, hinting that the Hulk, Scorpion, the Hand, and Tombstone are not the person pulling the strings behind the scenes. "The villain that we have in this new movie, which is still very much a secret, is, I think, unlike anything we've seen in one of these movies before," teased Holland.

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.