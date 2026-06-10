Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets An Amazing New Poster As Tom Holland Shares Exciting Announcement

As trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day continue to leak online, Sony Pictures has just shared a new poster for the movie that's accompanied by an announcement from star Tom Holland.

It's a great poster, albeit one that—unsurprisingly, at this stage—leaked online a few weeks ago. Sony seemingly has a security problem when it comes to this movie. However, given that leaks like these typically don't go any further than social media, it could be part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing campaign.

After all, the "leaked" photos of the three Spider-Men, which somehow included an HD video of Andrew Garfield on set, did nothing to stop 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home from grossing just shy of $2 billion worldwide. Like the trailers we've seen in recent days, many of these leaks only serve to increase excitement.

As for that video message from Tom Holland, who confirms that tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day go on sale on June 17. Common sense dictates that we'll get the officially released trailer then, along with several exhibitor-exclusive posters from companies like IMAX and 4DX.

"This feels like a reach, to be honest. What do you mean there's room for other characters? There's literally just space under Spider-Man," a bemused Garfield previously said of theories he'd been edited out of the movie's trailer. "They're all heading to Spider-Man. Well, there's room for more characters in every frame of the film, probably! [Laughs]"

"This is insane. This is absolutely ludicrous, conspiracy theory-level attempts at like investigative journalism. You've lost your damn minds," Garfield continued, before jokingly adding, "You noticed that I didn't say I wasn't in it, right? [Laughs]"

If the Spider-Men do reunite, then it will likely be in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Tobey Maguire is already rumoured for an appearance in the former, with Holland and Garfield likely saved for next December's Multiverse Saga finale.

Check out this new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Holland's announcement, below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.