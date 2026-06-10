Another Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Has Leaked Online With Epic Spidey vs. Scorpion Fight Scene

Another Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Has Leaked Online With Epic Spidey vs. Scorpion Fight Scene

Yes, another Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has leaked online, this time featuring a brutal clash between the wall-crawler and The Scorpion and new scenes of MJ meeting The Punisher.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2026 08:06 AM EST

"Did you miss me, Spidey?"

Something is seriously wrong at Sony Pictures, as another Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has leaked online today. This one opens with a brutal battle between Spidey and The Scorpion, and Peter Parker losing control of his powers.

The hero's eyes turn black, and after being pinned against a wall by Mac Gargan, he proceeds to swing the villain by his tail and throws him into the path of an oncoming cop car. Spider-Man acknowledges that he's starting to lose the plot, but that's not the only new scene. 

Another shows Spider-Man bringing MJ to The Punisher, requesting that the vigilante keep her safe from an unknown threat. Later, the love of Peter's life implores Frank Castle to lend Spidey a helping hand. You can watch the leaked trailer here (there's even a 4K version on Reddit).

Some scenes feature unfinished VFX, including shots of The Hulk fighting the web-slinger. That may be where the claims he's grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day come from, so brace yourselves for old Jade Jaws staying green in this movie.

There's also a much higher quality version of the trailer that first leaked over the weekend, and B-roll footage of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon recording greetings for different countries across the globe.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets are set to go on sale on June 17, with a trailer expected to officially release then. These leaks, which no longer appear deliberate, clearly aren't going to derail Sony's plans for next week's Global Fan Event

Check out the officially released Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer below, and check back here for the next sneak peek the moment it swings online.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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