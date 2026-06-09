Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Fan Event Announced - And It May Confirm Next Trailer's Release Date

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Fan Event Announced - And It May Confirm Next Trailer's Release Date

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Fan Event has been announced by Sony Pictures, and there's a very good chance that it will be when and where the next trailer for the movie is released.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2026 03:06 PM EST

After the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online over the weekend, many fans have wondered whether Sony Pictures might move the sneak peek up from its rumoured June 17 release (the same day tickets are reportedly set to go on sale).

Well, the studio has no intention of changing its plans based on a new Instagram post from its Dutch team. Sony Pictures Netherlands has announced that a Global Fan Event will take place next Wednesday, and it's seemingly then that the new trailer will debut online.

"Join Tom Holland, Zendaya & fellow fans for a special reveal that will be shared worldwide," reads the translated post. "This event consists of various Spider-Man experiences, photo opportunities, live entertainment, and a surprising finale. You don't want to miss this!"

Fans in Amsterdam can apply for tickets, and the promise of a "special reveal" has to be a reference to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer. 

As for why this is happening in the Netherlands, Sony is treating the Marvel Studios co-production like a global event in its own right, which is why snippets of the teaser were shared by fans across the world before Tom Holland shared the whole thing in New York. 

It's a fun approach to marketing the blockbuster, and Sony is clearly confident if it plans to launch tickets this far ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters on July 31.

As an aside, scenes in Spider-Man: Far From Home took place in the Netherlands, though the production never actually shot scenes in the country. Instead, those beautiful tulip fields were all created with VFX and the sequence was filmed in a far less colourful field in England.

Keep checking back here for updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day as we have them.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Spike101
Spike101 - 6/9/2026, 3:10 PM
Marvel’s marketing policy absolutely stinks, the longer this goes on the more my interest in the movie drops. I’d rather there was nothing official apart from the usual public set photos, then a single trailer that gave little away and then you go to see the movie.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/9/2026, 3:24 PM
@Spike101 - In before someone corrects you with "It's Sony"
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/9/2026, 3:13 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Fan Event Announced

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