SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Breakdown: 10 Biggest Reveals And Possible Spoilers

It's been a long time coming, but we finally got the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier today. Sony Pictures did an amazing job building excitement for the sneak peek, and this looks like it could be the character's best movie yet. While it may be just a teaser, this official look at the movie—following last December's low-res leak—has left us with plenty to discuss. Much of Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains shrouded in secrecy, and it's still hard to say where this first chapter in a new trilogy will take both Tom Holland's Peter Parker and us. We have a better idea now, though, and there's a lot here we'd bet you missed on a first watch. You can check out our Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. A Major Daredevil: Born Again Spoiler? In Daredevil: Born Again, Mayor Wilson Fisk has vilified New York's vigilantes and essentially outlawed them. It makes no sense then for Spider-Man to be presented with the Key to the City. Well, unless something huge has changed. That's Fisk's advisor, Zabryna Guevara's Sheila Rivera, celebrating Spidey's achievements. Is she the Mayor now? And what of Fisk? We can only assume that, short of his using the web-slinger as a puppet, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will end the Kingpin's time in political office.



9. MJ Is Still Wearing The Necklace At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange cast a spell to save the Multiverse that made the world forget Peter Parker. That included the woman he loves, MJ, who appears to have a vested interest in New York City's web-slinger. MJ seemed to have a glimmer of recognition when they crossed paths at the end of No Way Home, and can be seen here still wearing the necklace that Peter gave her in Far From Home. However, she also has a new boyfriend, played by Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi.



8. Spider-Man vs. The Punisher As Spider-Man pursues the tank we saw so much of in set photos, The Punisher is in hot pursuit in his battle van. The wall-crawler clearly doesn't agree with Frank Castle's way of doing things, and makes a point of removing him from the chase (he also stops him from dropping an F-bomb). Still, it's hard to shake the feeling that there's something of a mentor/mentee dynamic here. We're confident that Peter will reject The Punisher's lethal brand of justice, but seeing these two fighting side-by-side promises to be an absolute blast for comic book fans.



7. What's Happening To Peter Parker? Beyond missing his girlfriend and best friend, Spider-Man is going through some physical changes, too. While we thought he'd clash with the Department of Damage Control, Peter seems to be working with them. That's evident from his full-body scan. Look closely, and the screen says Agent Ramirez performed it; in the comics, she was a CIA agent on the X-Desk, a special unit intended to keep mutants under control. If Sadie Sink is Jean Grey, then the DODC having a task force devoted to mutants—like Wonder Man—makes sense.



6. Bruce Banner's Hand It's easy to miss, but Bruce Banner—now a teacher at Empire State University—is wearing a small, glowing device on his hand. The scientist had had The Hulk under control for some time, but has something changed since the events of Avengers: Endgame? He seemed fine in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but we'd put money on his Smart Hulk persona being no more. That means Bruce is back to keeping the Jade Giant in check, and if that's what the device is used for, could the Savage Hulk be unleashed on Spider-Man and New York?



5. Sadie Sink's Mysterious Character This is almost certainly Sadie Sink's character, as what she's wearing matches the clothes the Stranger Things alum was spotted in in Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos. She's clearly been held captive for a long time, no doubt by the Department of Damage Control. She's likely the one using her mind to hop between the elderly tank driver and the DODC agents, but who, or what, is she? Jean Grey still seems likely, but that may be a massive misdirect, and her being held like this is somewhat reminiscent of Silk's origin story. If she isn't Jean, then Sink may be playing a mashup of characters, and we wouldn't discount her also being inspired by Shathra and the Spider-Queen (the latter was once responsible for Spider-Man's evolving powers and his transformation into the Man-Spider).



4. Tramell Tillman It's previously been reported that Severance star Tramell Tillman is playing William Metzger, the Director of the Department of Damage Control. Here, he's explaining the threat posed by a "danger we can't control...one we can't even see" (again, a reference to Sink's character). The DODC working with Spider-Man is a surprise, but it seems the public loves the hero now. Eventually, we're sure the webbed wonder will realise that they're up to no good, potentially setting the stage for the agency to primarily become a threat to the X-Men in the MCU's next Saga.



3. Sinister Villains Three major comic book supervillains are featured in this trailer. Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Mando reprises his role as Mac Gargan and finally suits up as The Scorpion here. There's no sign of a mask, but that tail looks mighty formidable. Elsewhere, we get some truly spectacular recreations of the comic book covers for Amazing Spider-Man #134 and Amazing Spider-Man #345 as Tarantula and Boomerang make their respective MCU debuts. Amazing Fantasy #15, Spidey's debut, is also referenced beautifully.



2. The Hand Returns We still don't know who Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad is, making The Hand's presence here particularly interesting. They're present during a scene set in a prison—with an unmasked Spidey—and again during a fight high above New York City's streets. It's impossible to look at this and not wonder what implications it might have for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Along with their trademark katanas, they're also wielding energy weapons. Who has brought this suped-up Hand to the Big Apple? We're gonna go with Tombstone.

