Spider-Man: Brand New Day "Practical Production" Featurette Features Nod To The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: Brand New Day &quot;Practical Production&quot; Featurette Features Nod To The Amazing Spider-Man 2

A new featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day explores the movie's "Practical Production," and includes insights into that tank scene and an Easter Egg referencing The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

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By JoshWilding - May 14, 2026 09:05 AM EST

Following that spectacular poster, Sony Pictures has released a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette, this time focusing on "Practical Production."

Watch closely, and you'll catch sight of The Scorpion, plenty of real web-swinging, and an apparent nod to 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2

When the wall-crawler is hurled into the front of a truck, he can be seen wearing a puffer vest jacket and hat, which look very similar to what Andrew Garfield's Spidey wore during the winter. This could be coincidental, but if not, it's a nice nod to what's come before.

It's easy to miss on a first watch, so we've included a GIF of the scene for you at the bottom of this article. 

"This is some of the best action that we've had in any of these movies," Tom Holland says in the video. "We've shot the most stunts on the day in camera. Putting Spider-Man on the street with cars exploding. It's just so awesome. It's going to allow the audience to be part of the experience."

Interestingly, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton reveals that the tank scene we saw so much of in set photos is the movie's "opening action sequence." Describing it as "exhilarating," he added, "One of the results of that was that we were seeing thousands of people showing up to watch us work. It was a really lovely reminder to us how much this movie means to a lot of people in the world."

All signs are pointing to a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day being released imminently. We're already hearing rumblings about it being paired with The Mandalorian and Grogu, so keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette in the players below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:57 AM
The single movie keeping my faith in the whole damn genre alive. Don’t let me down spidey !!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 9:59 AM
@TheVisionary26 - Will you enjoy the cucked "Punisher" and cucked "Spidey"?
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 10:04 AM
@FireGunn - cucked spidey? Son, jon watts aint directing this !!
Cucked punisher? You mean a punisher that doesn’t cry every 10 minutes? Excited to finally see a punisher who doesnt cry for therapy every 10 minutes and actually kicks ass for once !!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/14/2026, 10:16 AM
@FireGunn - Thanks for Paying and Watching Disney / Marvel Studio shows and movies.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/14/2026, 10:17 AM
@TheVisionary26 - Shame on you TheVisionary26 for looking forward to this movie. Have you even considered the cucked status of these characters before spouting off your positive little message? What's wrong with you?!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/14/2026, 10:21 AM
@theBlackSquare - Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Saving Cinema and us from Comic Book Movie Burnout.

You need to be thankful.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 10:26 AM
@OneMoreTime - thankful to marvel for listening to fans and stopping the woke slopaganda !!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/14/2026, 10:30 AM
@TheVisionary26 - I still Support Everything by Disney and Marvel Studios.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/14/2026, 10:36 AM
@TheVisionary26 - I don’t know if it will be good or not, but that Spidey suit is peak and should have come sooner.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/14/2026, 10:37 AM
@FireGunn - What about cucked Snyderman?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/14/2026, 10:37 AM
@TheVisionary26 - People Show Up Won't Stop.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/14/2026, 10:10 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Amazing Movie. Will also Bring Everyone..........


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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/14/2026, 10:23 AM
@OneMoreTime - your gif link was broken so I'm here with the assist
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/14/2026, 10:27 AM
HelloBoysImBack

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