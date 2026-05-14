Spider-Man: Brand New Day "Practical Production" Featurette Features Nod To The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Following that spectacular poster, Sony Pictures has released a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette, this time focusing on "Practical Production."

Watch closely, and you'll catch sight of The Scorpion, plenty of real web-swinging, and an apparent nod to 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

When the wall-crawler is hurled into the front of a truck, he can be seen wearing a puffer vest jacket and hat, which look very similar to what Andrew Garfield's Spidey wore during the winter. This could be coincidental, but if not, it's a nice nod to what's come before.

It's easy to miss on a first watch, so we've included a GIF of the scene for you at the bottom of this article.

"This is some of the best action that we've had in any of these movies," Tom Holland says in the video. "We've shot the most stunts on the day in camera. Putting Spider-Man on the street with cars exploding. It's just so awesome. It's going to allow the audience to be part of the experience."

Interestingly, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton reveals that the tank scene we saw so much of in set photos is the movie's "opening action sequence." Describing it as "exhilarating," he added, "One of the results of that was that we were seeing thousands of people showing up to watch us work. It was a really lovely reminder to us how much this movie means to a lot of people in the world."

All signs are pointing to a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day being released imminently. We're already hearing rumblings about it being paired with The Mandalorian and Grogu, so keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette in the players below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.