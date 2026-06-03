Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Spotlights The Punisher With Webbed Skull Logo Design

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is set to make his big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the MCU's take on the ruthless vigilante gets the spotlight with this latest promo art.

Though the character himself doesn't feature, some new merch reveals a webbed Punisher skull logo design.

The last time we saw Castle, he was brutally murdering a seemingly endless supply of thugs in Marvel's The Punisher: One Last Kill. At the end of the Special Presentation, the troubled former Marine decided to continue being the Punisher, but focus more on protecting the innocent than seeking vengeance.

The version of Frank we catch up with in Brand New Day will obviously be toned down, although Tom Holland revealed that the movie will showcase "fun ways to get around the fact that he swears all the time and kills people" in a recent interview.

"I know that there are concerns about taking a sort of R-rated character and putting him into one of these movies," Holland told Empire, "but the way that we’ve designed the world around him feels very authentic to the Frank Castle we know."

First promo art for The Punisher in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ pic.twitter.com/QXEYrPjmKM — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) June 2, 2026

Alternate promo art for The Punisher in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’. https://t.co/sWolHHRYkI pic.twitter.com/sDnoXQ3wVI — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 2, 2026

New merch for The Punisher in 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY' pic.twitter.com/T9bN9IDXqB — Warling (@WarlingHD) June 2, 2026

Yesterday, Amazon Prime and Fandango announced early screenings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 29, with a new comic book-style poster featuring the wall-crawler looking over the New York City skyline.

Prime members get ready to swing into an early access screening of #SpiderManBrandNewDay on July 29! Click the link below and the first to know when tickets go on sale! https://t.co/Mw62jFzBDB pic.twitter.com/GW7wyVtVoI — Fandango (@Fandango) June 2, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.