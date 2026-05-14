Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Brings Peter Parker Back To A World That's Forgotten Him

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Brings Peter Parker Back To A World That's Forgotten Him

A new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released, teasing Peter Parker's long-awaited MCU return. Can the wall-crawler still be a hero in a world that's forgotten him?

News
By JoshWilding - May 14, 2026 09:05 AM EST

A new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung online, and in Sony's social posts, it's accompanied by the message, "The world has forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them." 

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the only way to save the world was to make everyone forget that Peter Parker exists. That left the hero truly alone for the first time, and in the wake of Aunt May's death, neither his fellow heroes nor MJ, Ned Leeds, or Happy Hogan have any idea of who Peter is.

The release of this poster could be signalling that another trailer is imminent. As of now, it looks like Marvel Studios is saving the Avengers: Doomsday trailer for this July's San Diego Comic-Con, meaning a new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be paired with The Mandalorian and Grogu next weekend.

Time will tell on that front, but this movie has a very different feel from its predecessors, and the poster suggests we'll get a scene with Peter removing his street clothes to reveal his homemade costume underneath. 

Holland previously described Spider-Man: Brand New Day as "a fresh start." He added, "I think what Peter Parker is going through post-Spider-Man: No Way Home is really profound and unique to the superhero genre."

"I think that we have villains that are really new and fresh and interesting. The action is absolutely out of this world," the actor continued. "The thing I'm most excited about with Brand New Day is I think more so than any of our previous movies, New York is really a key character in the fabric of this movie."

Holland went on to say that a big part of this story is the franchise's leads "[finding] their identity and [becoming] adults," and in Peter Parker's case, that's all about "evolving" and "learning to really like find an identity."

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster below. 

New t-shirts for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have also been revealed. Some feature familiar shots of the web-slinger and his enemies, while others show Holland's Spidey pulling off previously unseen comic-inspired poses.

You'll notice that there's a Gray Hulk, but it's a stylised t-shirt, and unless we're also getting "Gray Scorpion," the Jade Giant will be green in the upcoming movie.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 5/14/2026, 9:27 AM
I don't think this will be the best Spiderman film of all time or anything, but with everything else coming out this year, this is likely to be the best film we'll see this year.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:29 AM
@BadgerThorkin - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/14/2026, 9:33 AM
@BadgerThorkin - this is a joke right? Are you talking only CBM movies? Even so that Nostalgia trash Doomsday would probably take the top spot.



You need to see more movies, same with the rest of you!
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:34 AM
@bobevanz - compared to slop like supergirl, mandalorian and the odyssey - YES, this will be the best big movie of the summer.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 9:45 AM
@BadgerThorkin - There's no world where this fanservice, cameo fest, overstuffed film will even sniff "best film we'll see this year". It won't even be the best CBM of the year
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/14/2026, 9:47 AM
@TheVisionary26 - All these slop movies you haven’t seen because they haven’t been released?
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:53 AM
@FireGunn - let me guess - you think supertheythem will be the best cbm of the year? Don’t make me laugh.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/14/2026, 9:55 AM
@BadgerThorkin - overall hollywood quality gone to shit so everything feels like the best of anything all over again to ppl born after 1999
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 9:57 AM
@TheVisionary26 - Who are you talking to? Lmao I've been shitting on that bullshit movie since the trailer
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 10:06 AM
@FireGunn - you think doomsday will be the best? With captain falcon, the thunderbirds, black panthress, namorrrrr and the fantastic fail? I guess youre just a huge pedro pascal fan, huh. Lets hope you dont get any “anxiety attacks” around women like that creep.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 5/14/2026, 10:30 AM
@TheVisionary26

Bro can’t even mention Supergirl by name. I’m sure you’re totally not weird at all around women, lmao.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:29 AM
Make mine Summer of Spidey !!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/14/2026, 9:31 AM
Before you make another article
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/14/2026, 9:34 AM
I can’t wait to take my kids to this.

Their first in-theater Spider-man movie.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 9:46 AM
@Rpendo - Sounds awesome
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/14/2026, 9:37 AM
Haste to invalidate and undermine dictates nothing but fear.

Good.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/14/2026, 9:42 AM
MOST anticipated film of the year in 2026 !!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 10:06 AM
Cool poster!!.

However Josh , not every poster is literal and something we’ll see in the film…

This is probably more symbolic of Spidey having a secret identity again with his regular clothes over his super suit but we’ll see.

Anyway , the movie’s seemed good imo so looking forward to it!!.
Amuro
Amuro - 5/14/2026, 10:11 AM
Yeah, ok, but just one simple question...

Who is Peter Parker ?

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