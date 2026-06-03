Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Surprising Writer Who Penned Final Draft

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Surprising Writer Who Penned Final Draft

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has revealed that the wall-crawler's franchise enlisted a new writer to pen the movie's final draft after they previously collaborated with Zendaya.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 11:06 AM EST

As we're sure you're aware, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the final drafts of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They were previously announced as the main writers on this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it seems star Tom Holland's greater level of creative control over the franchise led to someone else being enlisted to pen the final draft. In an interview with Amy Poehler, the actor reflected on a scene with himself and Zendaya that didn't sit right with either of them. 

He later mentions rewriting their exchange "with the writer, Justin," who we've since learned is Queer and Challengers scribe Justin Kuritzkes (he previously worked with Zendaya on the latter project). He's also no stranger to superheroes after being enlisted to pen DC Studios' Sgt. Rock movie.

According to trusted insider @ApocHorseman, Kuritzkes was on set every day, suggesting he played a key role in shaping this fresh start for the MCU's web-slinger.

Talking to Poehler, Holland recalled, "I said [to Zendaya], 'Do you think that this scene is working?' And she was like, 'No, I don't think this scene is working at all.' So, I then went to the producers and asked, 'Do you think the scene is working?' And they said, 'No.' I was like, 'Yeah, [we] are really not feeling it.'"

"I then went and sat down with Destin and said, 'Hey, man, listen, I know we've been shooting for hours, and I hate to tell you this, but I just I don't think that this scene is working. We're not feeling it in the moment.' What I love about Destin is that he's so calm. There's nothing that could throw him off, and he just listened, sat down, and said, 'Well, what is it that you're trying to feel?'"

"I told him, and he went, 'Yeah, you're right. That's exactly what we need to be feeling.' So, he just said to the crew, 'Everyone can go home.' We're going to sit down, and we're going to rewrite this scene with the writer, Justin, who was such a talent," Holland continued. "And we came in the next day, we reshot the scene, and I'm so glad that we did because it sings in the movie. It really does."

It's worth noting that this comes after Holland said that delaying the start of production—so he could shoot The Odyssey—led to rewrites. Presumably, it was during that time that the actor pushed for Kuritzkes to be brought on board Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

You can watch the full interview with the actor below. 

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/3/2026, 11:17 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day Next Best Thing to World War Hulk movie.


User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/3/2026, 11:27 AM
@OneMoreTime - you come across as having the mental age of a 6 year old. You just copy and paste I've never seen you have a normal conversation with anyone
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/3/2026, 11:41 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/3/2026, 11:44 AM
@OneMoreTime - where do you get the anger from
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/3/2026, 11:51 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Your Comment...................

"You come across as having the mental age of a 6-year-old. You just copy and paste I've never seen you have a normal conversation with anyone
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/3/2026, 12:02 PM
@OneMoreTime - I don't see how you got anger from that....it's merely an observation
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/3/2026, 12:08 PM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/3/2026, 11:18 AM
Music to my ears - Challengers ruled. Really excited for this one.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/3/2026, 11:20 AM
So she will be Zendaya Holland once he marries her?
That will mess up her artistic name.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/3/2026, 11:39 AM
@Malatrova15 - Didn't they get married a few months ago?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 11:32 AM
Interesting , I wonder if he’ll be credited in the final film or not?.

I guess it depends on how much of the final draft Justin worked on since I think you need to have contributed 30% or so to the final script to be credited but we’ll see.

Given his previous works like Challengers & Queer have essentially been romantic dramas , you could have been brought on by Zendaya & Tom to help spruce up those moments but that’s me just spitballing.

Anyway , BND seems good so can’t wait to check it out!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/3/2026, 11:48 AM
Tom worked with Nolan on one film, came back and said "this is how cinema is really done"
Sominan
Sominan - 6/3/2026, 12:12 PM
Ooof, Justin Kuritzkes? Big yikes!

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