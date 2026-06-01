Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Reveal Scorpion vs. DODC; Tom Holland Talks R-Rated Spidey Team-Up

We didn't get a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer today, but after some must-see promo art of Tombstone, some low-res stills from the movie have now been shared on social media.

To start with, there's a shot of Tom Holland's Spider-Man meeting with the Department of Damage Control's William Metzger, played by Severance star Tramell Tillman. We also find the web-slinger with one of The Hand's shuriken embedded in his shoulder.

Next up is Michael Mando's Scorpion. In the midst of attacking a member of the DODC, his tail is quite clearly not the same one featured in the artwork mentioned above. That either means he's getting two suits or that—and this is the most likely option—something changed during the design process.

Finally, we have Jon Bernthal suited up as The Punisher and Peter Parker meeting with MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner.

Whether Sony Pictures gets a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer into theaters by this weekend to play in front of Masters of the Universe remains to be seen. That's the hope, anyway, and with this sudden surge in promotional material, another sneak peek must be imminent.

Talking to Empire Online, Holland admitted that he's given some thought to pairing Spider-Man up with Frank Castle in a more mature setting than his PG-13 franchise.

"I would love to pop up in one of [Punisher’s] shows," he told the site. "Let’s see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like. I’m so grateful for Jon for taking the leap and being a part of the film, and I would love to repay the favour."

Bernthal was also on hand and reflected on them both auditioning for their respective Marvel roles while working on 2017's Pilgrimage. "I really wasn’t familiar with the Punisher. I wasn’t a huge comic-book guy. Tom was really the one that said, ‘Man, this character’s so great,’ and he explained it to me."

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day stills in the X posts below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.