Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal A New Location For James Gunn's Superman Sequel

James Gunn shared a first official behind-the-scenes look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in his War-suit earlier today, and while these photos from the Atlanta set of Man of Tomorrow are nowhere near as revealing, they do confirm that we'll be visiting a new location in the Superman sequel.

Cameras and lighting equipment are currently being set up at a building that will double for the First Metropolis Bank. If scenes are being filmed inside a bank in a superhero movie, there's a good chance a robbery (or an attempted one) is going to take place.

Supes is going to have slightly bigger fish to fry in this movie, of course, but we know that the Man of Steel will still show up wherever he's needed.

We also have some Supergirl scans from this week's issue of Empire Magazine, featuring Kara's parents Zor-El and Alura In-Ze. Since the latter appears to be pregnant, we assume this will either be the movie's opening scene or a flashback.

Is someone making a deposit, or is something else going to happen at Metropolis Bank in Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta? (Via @CartierFilms) pic.twitter.com/2zIgwaeOdD — Reel Anarchy (@ReelAnarchy) June 1, 2026

Atlanta's streets are already being closed in preparation for a night shoot of 'Man of Tomorrow'



(@CartierFilms) pic.twitter.com/9WtqaiDSow — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) May 31, 2026

here we go supergirl time. (from the empire issue)



new looks at zor-el and alura in-Ze and it looks to be a flashback of when she was pregnant with kara and krypton science setting in the back??



PHOTOS CAPTURED BY @Dronexae pic.twitter.com/FflRG2bLFA — juan (@JuanEditzs) June 1, 2026

New look at Milly Alcock as Supergirl.



In theaters on June 26. pic.twitter.com/LVS6dzsC1t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 30, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.