Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal A New Location For James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal A New Location For James Gunn's Superman Sequel

As filming continues on James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, some fairly unrevealing set photos have been shared online. One shot does highlight a new Metropolis location, however...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 01, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn shared a first official behind-the-scenes look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in his War-suit earlier today, and while these photos from the Atlanta set of Man of Tomorrow are nowhere near as revealing, they do confirm that we'll be visiting a new location in the Superman sequel.

Cameras and lighting equipment are currently being set up at a building that will double for the First Metropolis Bank. If scenes are being filmed inside a bank in a superhero movie, there's a good chance a robbery (or an attempted one) is going to take place.

Supes is going to have slightly bigger fish to fry in this movie, of course, but we know that the Man of Steel will still show up wherever he's needed.

We also have some Supergirl scans from this week's issue of Empire Magazine, featuring Kara's parents Zor-El and Alura In-Ze. Since the latter appears to be pregnant, we assume this will either be the movie's opening scene or a flashback.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/1/2026, 12:55 PM
I got a feeling Zor-el will be more like classic Jor-el in this universe as Jor-el was more like Zod in superman.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/1/2026, 1:01 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - gunn is a flipping idiot. I hope Craig wasn't forced to write the Els in Gunns juvenile slapstick fashion 😫😫😫
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/1/2026, 1:15 PM
@SenorTwats - lmao
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/1/2026, 1:46 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - I am certain most people will take that over Superman being a mix of Batman and Ra's al Ghul (like let people die for the "greater good" and then brood about it) or Batman being a mix of Anarky and Victor Zsasz.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/1/2026, 1:02 PM
The bank is gonna cameo ?! Hold up, this is a big moment for all the stock bros !
JusticeL
JusticeL - 6/1/2026, 1:06 PM
Will Gunn improve the suit?
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/1/2026, 1:52 PM
@JusticeL - or the script?
JusticeL
JusticeL - 6/1/2026, 1:58 PM
@MaxPaint - 😂
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/1/2026, 1:21 PM
I don’t like the idea of making Lex into some kind of anti hero. He straight up murdered a dude in the previous movie in the dumbest way possible and they kind of treat that moment like a joke.
Worlds smartest villain accidentally kills man faster than he wanted to by playing Russian roulette to get information out of Superman. Might’ve been one of the dumbest moments of the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 1:26 PM
Interesting…

Maybe this the opening of the film as we saw Superman stop a bank robbery as a way to reestablish the character but we’ll see.

Anyway in regard to the pics of Zor-El & Alura , I’m honestly very intrigued to see the insight we get into them and Krypton in this…

I hope we find out whether they went along with Jor-El and Lara’s plan for Clark which we saw in Superman or whether they were against it thus showing not all Kryptonians were like that and believed that the former 2 were on the wrong path even though both believed it was for the good of their species ultimately?.

I think honestly there’s a lot of material there to mine in regards to this version of Krypton given we know so little about it and the stuff we do paints them in a villainous light which still could have more complexity and nuance added to it if they want!!.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/1/2026, 1:41 PM
Her parents' pic reminded me of that dumb harem thing in Superman.
seakhan
seakhan - 6/1/2026, 2:04 PM
So, is Metropolis basically where Dover, Delaware is IRL?

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