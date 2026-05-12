Will Lobo Also Appear In Man Of Tomorrow? Jason Momoa Reportedly Spotted On Set

James Gunn's Superman ended up featuring a lot more characters than we expected when the project was first announced as part of the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate, and it looks like Man of Tomorrow is going to follow suit.

In addition to David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, it's been confirmed that Gunn's next "Superman Saga" movie will see the return of Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer).

New cast additions include Aaron Pierre, who will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart, Lars Eidinger as the villainous Brainiac, and Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman).

More recently, Matthew Lillard (Daredevil: Born Again season 2) and Sinqua Walls (Friday Night Lights) were announced in undisclosed roles, and we have heard that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will also appear.

Now, reports are coming in that Jason Momoa (Lobo) has been spotted on the Atlanta set.

So far, no set photos have found their way online, so we have no way of verifying if this is accurate. But if the Girl of Steel and the Main Man do end up joining forces in Supergirl (which seems likely), we wouldn't be at all surprised if the Last Czarnian was also along for the ride.

Momoa previously played Aquaman in the "SnyderVerse," but jumped at the chance to suit up as Lobo when the opportunity arose.

“I just think I’m the right person to play the role," he said in a 2025 interview. "If we’re going to typecast me in anything, let’s put me in Lobo. Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks.”

Gunn has also shared the following Instagram post, indicating that he may be working with hip hop artist McKinley Dixon on music for the movie.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on Supes and Lex Luthor putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.