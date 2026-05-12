Will Lobo Also Appear In Man Of Tomorrow? Jason Momoa Reportedly Spotted On Set

Will Lobo Also Appear In Man Of Tomorrow? Jason Momoa Reportedly Spotted On Set

Though we haven't seen any photos to confirm this, reports are coming in that Supergirl star Jason Momoa has been spotted on the Atlanta set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow...

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By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn's Superman ended up featuring a lot more characters than we expected when the project was first announced as part of the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate, and it looks like Man of Tomorrow is going to follow suit.

In addition to David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, it's been confirmed that Gunn's next "Superman Saga" movie will see the return of Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer).

 New cast additions include Aaron Pierre, who will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart, Lars Eidinger as the villainous Brainiac, and Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). 

More recently, Matthew Lillard (Daredevil: Born Again season 2) and Sinqua Walls (Friday Night Lights) were announced in undisclosed roles, and we have heard that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will also appear.

Now, reports are coming in that Jason Momoa (Lobo) has been spotted on the Atlanta set.

So far, no set photos have found their way online, so we have no way of verifying if this is accurate. But if the Girl of Steel and the Main Man do end up joining forces in Supergirl (which seems likely), we wouldn't be at all surprised if the Last Czarnian was also along for the ride.

Momoa previously played Aquaman in the "SnyderVerse," but jumped at the chance to suit up as Lobo when the opportunity arose.

“I just think I’m the right person to play the role," he said in a 2025 interview. "If we’re going to typecast me in anything, let’s put me in Lobo. Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks.” 

Gunn has also shared the following Instagram post, indicating that he may be working with hip hop artist McKinley Dixon on music for the movie.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on Supes and Lex Luthor putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/12/2026, 1:22 PM
This Lobo with Henry
cavill superman and patrick wilson as Aquaman
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/12/2026, 1:28 PM
NO, Superman movie has Ever got Close to 1 Billion at the Box Office.

James Gunn or Zack Snyder movies.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/12/2026, 1:32 PM
@OneMoreTime - So you're saying they're due for one?
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 5/12/2026, 2:13 PM
@OneMoreTime - Zack was way closer than James Gunn his BvS did $900 Million
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 1:33 PM
Hmmm , if he’s in it then cool & hope Gunn can integrate him and the other characters well into the narrative but I don’t want this movie to be as overstuffed as Superman would be at times as much as I thought it was solid so fingers crossed.

Anyway , it would be fun to have Momoa’s Lobo and Corenswet’s Superman interact…

I could see it being a similar vibe to their interactions in the DCAU!!.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/12/2026, 1:34 PM
I’m just patiently waiting for the pendulum to swing back to something better.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/12/2026, 1:37 PM
Holy shit, why is the cast so bloated? Did this guy learn nothing from his badly written first Superman film? When you bloat a film this much, either the main character starts to feel like an afterthought or no one is given enough time for to have a cohesive character arc. Both things happened in Supershit and the cast here looks even bigger. [frick] this!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/12/2026, 1:37 PM
No Superman solo movie for you. Not even in his first outing
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/12/2026, 1:38 PM
More.lile mimibib
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/12/2026, 1:38 PM
He’s just visiting his girlfriend maybe Wonder Woman maybe maxima
PS118
PS118 - 5/12/2026, 2:02 PM
@JFerguson -

Good point. Just hanging with his honey.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 5/12/2026, 2:13 PM
No Batman🤣
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 5/12/2026, 2:15 PM
This movie will fail! $10 Million dollars opening weekend then rushed to streaming IMMEDIATELY 😂😂😂😂😂😂

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