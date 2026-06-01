Spider-Man: Brand New Day Chinese Poster Released As Synopsis Confirms Peter Parker's New [Spoilers]

With rumours swirling that a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is imminent, a Chinese poster for the movie has been released (confirming that it will be released in the Middle Kingdom later this year).

This is the same poster that leaked online over the weekend, confirming that it's the real deal. It's arguably the best one-sheet we've had for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and is the closest we've had to a comic book cover come to life.

New plot details have also been revealed, teasing that, when "a genetic mutation causes [Spider-Man's] body to suddenly malfunction...multiple evil forces seize the opportunity to infiltrate, plunging New York into crisis once again."

The translated synopsis also confirms what we'd already figured out: "A sudden genetic mutation unlocks [Peter Parker's] new ability to use organic webs, but he also loses control of his body." It also references a "mysterious figure" who is "lurking in the shadows" with an "uncertain" allegiance.

There's an awful lot we don't know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including how it will set the stage for the web-slinger to factor into movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Still, with Peter developing organic webbing, his powers look set to evolve in a big way, potentially setting the stage for us to see Man-Spider in this or his next solo outing.

Check out the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster below, along with a post from the movie's official Instagram account wishing Tom Holland a happy birthday (the actor turns 30 today).

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.