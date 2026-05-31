Spider-Man: Brand New Day Posters Reveal First Look At Spider-Man Battling The Hulk

We're expecting this week to bring some big Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveals, including new merchandise and, with any luck, another trailer. In the meantime, we have another batch of promotional posters for the summer's most highly anticipated movie.

The first reveals a gorgeous shot of the web-slinger's costume, seemingly promoting the fact that the skin is coming to PlayStation 5's Spider-Man 2 video game. The image appears heavily inspired by Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, released in 2004.

There's also a new banner pitting Spidey against The Hand, a group of villains who will seemingly play a key role in this movie. How they factor into a story that also involves The Hulk and, if the rumours are to be believed, Jean Grey, is impossible to say. Still, a clash with the ninjas will bring Peter Parker one step closer to meeting Daredevil.

Back to old Jade Jaws, though, and we have a spectacular new poster showcasing his clash with Spider-Man. Once again, The Hulk is green, suggesting Marvel Studios changed its mind about finally introducing the Gray Hulk after previously dropping the idea in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He may change colour at some point, though, and doing so could set up Bruce Banner's role in Avengers: Doomsday. Right now, Spider-Man is set to battle what looks like a classic Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Another poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung online, but unlike those above, there's some uncertainty about whether it's the real deal. We're inclined to believe that it is, but some fakes have been floating around this past week.

If it isn't legitimate, then Sony might want to consider giving whoever created it a call because this is one of the best efforts we've seen...

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.