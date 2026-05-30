Masters Of The Universe Star Teases She-Ra Sequel Debut As Movie Secures IMAX Release

Masters of the Universe has been given a late IMAX release ahead of its theatrical debut next week.

The Mandalorian and Grogu was said to have a "lock" on IMAX for at least three weeks, but it seems the positive reactions to MOTU have resulted in the live-action reboot securing at least some screens next weekend.

In related news, King Randor actor James Purefoy said he's “sure She-Ra will be making some kind of appearance in sequels” during a recent interview. The actor's comments follow a similar tease from director Travis Knight.

"I can say very little about She-Ra," the filmmaker told SFX magazine. "For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world and a big part of Adam's story. In the fullness of time, if we're lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part."

So, if MOTU gets a sequel, Princess Adora will likely be involved, but it sounds like she will either be referenced in this movie, or was actually going to appear before some changes were made.

There's speculation that She-Ra will debut in the movie's post-credits scene, but rumor has it that another fan-favorite character will feature.

"Whether or not she plays any part in this movie, I cannot say – but we definitely had many, many conversations about the character," Knight added. "There are giant scenes in the movie that aren't there any longer. I am very proud of the movie, but there are definitely things that I love that we had to cut. Hopefully, they will get to see the light of day at some point."

Check out a new IMAX teaser below, along with a poster from Matt Ferguson.

The chase for Power begins. Tickets are on sale now for Masters of the Universe, in IMAX June 5. https://t.co/4Gwkzw6Kvb pic.twitter.com/2iTEC98a5P — IMAX (@IMAX) May 30, 2026

By the Power of Grayskull… Masters of the Universe will be available in IMAX June 5. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/0PF6JFbzR3 — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) May 29, 2026

It was such a pleasure to make this poster for #MastersOfTheUniverse.



As a lifelong fan of the cartoon and toys this was a dream come true!



Enter to win - https://t.co/gFLo4mCd7f



Can’t wait to see it in theaters June 5th! Make sure to get your tickets. #AmazonMGMPartner pic.twitter.com/u0hlTMhZmC — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) May 29, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.