Masters Of The Universe: Jared Leto Breaks Silence On Skeletor (But Doesn't Seem Eager To Talk About It)

Masters Of The Universe: Jared Leto Breaks Silence On Skeletor (But Doesn't Seem Eager To Talk About It)

During an encounter with a fan at an airport, Jared Leto finally broke his silence on Masters of the Universe, but the Morbius star really didn't have very much to say about Skeletor.

News
By JoshWilding - May 30, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Source: He-Mania.com (via SFFGazette.com)

In Masters of the Universe's first round of social media reactions from critics, Skeletor was singled out as a highlight. It's a much-needed win for Oscar-winner Jared Leto, whose leading man status has been called into question after his starring role in flops like Morbius and TRON: Ares.

However, the actor hasn't been featured in promotional material for the movie and was absent from the premiere and all subsequent press events. Short of seeing his name in the end credits, many people probably won't even realise he's in the movie.

That might be the point, of course. Masters of the Universe is a family-friendly summer blockbuster, and the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman faced accusations from nine women of sexual impropriety last summer. That didn't stop him from promoting the TRON threequel, of course, but the movie also bombed. 

In a weird twist of fate, He-Mania.com (via SFFGazette.com) actually encountered Leto at a Los Angeles airport while travelling home from the premiere and got him to break his silence on playing Skeletor. Unfortunately, the actor didn't have much to say, and was either unwilling or unable to comment on the time he spent in Eternia...

AJ: Excuse me, are you Jared Leto?

LETO: (long pause) Yeah

AJ: So nice to meet you! I was at the Masters of the Universe premiere!

Pointed to my Masters of the Universe shirt under my blazer

AJ: You were awesome! You killed it as Skeletor. You stole the show. I wish you were there!

Jared starts walking to his Escalade.

JARED: Thanks

Jared gets into the vehicle and as he closes the door…

JARED: Thanks, man.

Door closes. That was it. His luggage arrived a few minutes afterwards, was loaded into the back of the truck, and then off they drove.

This may be little more than an awkward celebrity encounter, as we can say firsthand that Leto is not someone it's particularly easy to speak to (you can watch our interview with the actor for Morbius here).

It was recently reported that the actor was paid $5 million for his Masters of the Universe role, with that sum covering the expected promotional duties. However, it's also been said that Leto "wasn't thrilled" with how the movie turned out, perhaps explaining why he isn't getting involved with any marketing efforts.

In a recent interview with CBR, filmmaker Travis Knight shared new insights into how Leto approached playing Skeletor. "Now, the origin of the Alan Oppenheimer voice was that they made this cartoon for kids, and he looked scary, and so they needed to find a voice that was not scary."

"And so they purposely came up with this silly, comical, nasal voice that took the edge off of a skull face character. When I was speaking with Jared, we recognized that. We want to honor all those aspects, including a distinctive voice and an interesting laugh, but we did not want to engage in mimicry."

"We did not want it to be him doing an impression of Alan Oppenheimer," the Masters of the Universe continued. "And it was important for him to get the voice right. So there was a lot of exploration to figure out, 'Okay, what does Skeletor sound like?' Ultimately, we arrived at this, which I love, because I think it has menace [and] theatricality, which is always a part of Skeletor."

Despite Leto's lack of promotion, Skeletor is currently being put front and centre in promos...

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/30/2026, 10:12 AM
Literally anybody could play Skeletor. Maybe Hollywood can move on from this clown. I'm still excited for this movie
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 5/30/2026, 10:14 AM
He's probably just tired, it's exhausting being a cult leader in the making
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/30/2026, 10:17 AM
Honestly this is the most normal seeming interaction I’ve ever heard form him
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2026, 10:36 AM
@Ha1frican - yeah

He wasn’t rude or anything , just said thanks and went on his way
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2026, 10:20 AM
"Thanks. Thanks man."
*Slams door in face*

And this is an "article"?

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/30/2026, 10:32 AM
I’m sure he does a great job and I’m seeing it this week, but man, it would be funny if toward the end of the film He Man slashes his bony throat with the Sword Of Power and his voice goes into the old high pitched one after that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2026, 10:52 AM
It is funny that this is his most praised performance in awhile and he seems to want nothing to do with it lol.

Also having seen those promos , i gotta give credit to Leto aswell as the artists working on Skeletor’s voice due to the vocal range the character seems to have…

You can hear Leto a bit in his lower voice register but he’s pretty unrecognizable otherwise so kudos to everyone.

Anyway , Leto seems to be genuinely giving a very good & fun theatrical performance (almost Tim Curry-esque) so I can’t wait to see it which is something I never thought i would say tbh!!.

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TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/30/2026, 11:15 AM
The movie looks like shit. But if enough kids go to see it, recast him for the sequel. There’s lot of A-Listers, but very few leading men. Leto ain’t one (anymore)

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